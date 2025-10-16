Worthy Reads

The Other Kushner: Colossus‘ Jeremy Stern profiles Thrive Capital’s Joshua Kushner, doing a deep dive into the Kushner family’s history, stemming from the survival of Kushner’s grandmother during the Holocaust. “Despite his success as an entrepreneur, his proximity to political power, his marriage to an American beauty icon, and his mastery of the nexus between capital and technology, there is in Joshua Kushner an enduring sense of Jewish apartness, and an inability to forget that he is two generations from Novogrudok. It shows itself in his compulsion to succeed, in his need to test himself, in the obvious ambivalence he feels about how he comes off, and perhaps in a determination to re-earn a right to a place in America for himself and his family—qualities also visible in the other first- and second-generation Americans who have built, alongside him, one of the more increasingly influential institutions in the country.” [Colossus]

Media Matters in Gaza: In The Wall Street Journal, Rob Satloff, the executive director of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, raises concerns about the potential for unfettered media access to Gaza, which has been tightly regulated by Israel since the start of the war. “Many will seek out a local fixer to translate, arrange interviews, navigate the war zone and secure food and lodging. The bigger outlets will hire huge teams of local crew, including drivers and technicians, in addition to the support staff needed to care for star correspondents who will want to make a Gaza appearance. Even with the best intentions and oversight from headquarters, this will be a bonanza for Hamas’s well-oiled media operation, which has controlled virtually every word written or broadcast in Gaza since 2007. One can be sure Hamas is preparing for what will be both a huge jobs program and a chance to mold the message of powerful media operations.” [WSJ]

What Genocide?: The Free Press’ Eli Lake posits that accusations that Israel was committing a genocide were disproven by the ceasefire agreement inked earlier this week that resulted in the release of the hostages and an Israeli withdrawal from parts of Gaza. “This movement insisted for the duration of the war that Israel was not, in fact, conducting a war of defense to liberate its hostages, but committing a genocide to wipe out the Palestinian people. Sadly, once-credible institutions (and far less credible ones) latched on to the charge, providing the lie with the appearance of truthfulness. … The nation accused of wanting to wipe out — in whole or in part — the Palestinian population of Gaza was willing to end the war in exchange for 20 people. And when the fighting stopped and the hostages came home, the jubilation in Israel was palpable.” [FreePress]

The ADL’s New Fight: In eJewishPhilanthropy, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explains the ADL’s approach to a post-Oct. 7 world and how the organization plans to address the antisemitism that exploded in the wake of the attacks. “It is affecting people of every denomination and every segment of our community — from the kippah-wearing grandfather walking to synagogue on a Saturday morning, to parents working in white-collar jobs at public companies, young adults enrolled in college, and teens simply watching videos on social media. … The issue is whether we can continue to live openly and proudly as Jews who support the existence of the Jewish state, or face the same fate of our ancestors in so many previous generations. Confronted by this metastasizing threat, the ADL will strive to remain true to our centennial mission statement: to stop the defamation of the Jewish People and secure justice and fair treatment to all.” [eJP]