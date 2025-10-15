Cubicle Controversy

Congressman blames ‘vandalism’ after swastika flag spotted at staffer’s desk

Rep. Dave Taylor (R-OH) blamed “vandalism” and requested a Capitol Police investigation after a flag showing a swastika overlaid onto the American flag was spotted in a staff member’s cubicle during a virtual meeting.

The flag was pinned up on the wall of the staffer’s cubicle alongside various other memorabilia including a copy of the U.S. Constitution and a congressional calendar. The incident was first reported by Politico.

“I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office,” Taylor said in a statement issued Wednesday. “The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed.”

An email inquiry to the Capitol Police’s public information office returned an automatic reply stating that the office is closed until the end of the current government shutdown.

Taylor is a first-term lawmaker representing much of southern Ohio. The staffer in question, whose involvement in the incident is at this point unknown, has served as a legislative correspondent for Taylor since January.

“As a Jewish community we are concerned when any symbol of hate — especially a swastika — is found in the halls of Congress,” Howie Beigelman, the CEO of the Ohio Jewish Communities, told Jewish Insider. “Congressman Taylor has been a good friend to the Jewish community since his election. He’s reached out to us to convey his anger that a swastika was in his office as well as his concern for how this will impact the Jewish community across Ohio and nationally. We hope that wherever this investigation leads, he and his team will take any necessary & appropriate action.”



The discovery comes a day after a Politico report about a group chat in which leaders of Young Republican groups across the country praised Adolf Hitler, joked about the Holocaust and discussed putting political opponents in gas chambers, as well as expressed racist sentiments and supported rape.

This story was updated on Wednesday evening to include the comments of Ohio Jewish Communities’ CEO Howie Beigelman.