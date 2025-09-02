CATERPILLAR CONTROVERSY

State Department engaging with Norway over sovereign wealth fund BDS move

Norges announced it plans to divest from U.S. firm Caterpillar over the company’s business with the Israeli government

The State Department is in discussions with the Norwegian government over the decision by Norges Bank Investment Management, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, to sell its stake in U.S. machinery firm Caterpillar, citing concerns about the Israeli military’s use of the company’s bulldozers to destroy Palestinian property in the West Bank and Gaza.

“We are very troubled by the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund’s decision, which appears to be based on illegitimate claims against Caterpillar and the Israeli government,” a State Department spokesperson told Jewish Insider. “We are engaging directly with the Norwegian government on this matter.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a close ally of the White House, recently floated the idea of retaliatory tariffs or visa restrictions in response to the move.