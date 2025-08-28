Mess around and find out

Graham floats retaliatory tariffs, visa restrictions over Norway BDS move

His comments came after the country’s sovereign wealth fund divested from Caterpillar over Israel’s use of its machines

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday floated the possibility of punitive tariffs and visa restrictions in response to Norges Bank Investment Management’s — the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund — decision to sell its stake in the American machinery company Caterpillar in response to the Israeli military’s use of its products.

“To those who run Norway’s sovereign wealth fund: if you cannot do business with Caterpillar because Israel uses their products, maybe it’s time you’re made aware that doing business or visiting America is a privilege, not a right,” Graham said on X.

Caterpillar is a frequent target of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions campaigns.

“Maybe it’s time to put tariffs on countries who refuse to do business with great American companies. Or maybe we shouldn’t give visas to individuals who run organizations that attempt to punish American companies for geopolitical differences,” the South Carolina senator continued. “I would urge you to reconsider your shortsighted decision.”

He had said a day prior that the decision by the Norwegian fund — the largest in the world — is “beyond offensive’ and “will not go unanswered.”