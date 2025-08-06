MARYLAND MOVE
UMD moves to settle lawsuit with Students for Justice in Palestine chapter for $100,000
SJP filed the First Amendment suit when UMD revoked its permit for an anti-Israel protest on the Oct. 7 anniversary
Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
The University of Maryland, College Park and Maryland’s attorney general have asked the state to approve their joint request to settle a First Amendment lawsuit brought by the school’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter.
The request to...
