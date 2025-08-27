deadline looming
European nations poised to trigger snapback sanctions on Iran
Reports indicate the move could come as soon as Thursday, after talks in Geneva ended with little progress on rolling back the Iranian nuclear program
Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance via Getty Images
France, Germany and the U.K. are poised to reinstate snapback sanctions on Iran in the next several days, after talks held in Geneva this week aimed at scaling back Iran’s nuclear program reportedly concluded with little progress.
The...
Become a premium subscriber