Torres' take
Ritchie Torres: Netanyahu has done ‘irreparable damage’ to relationship with Democrats
The vocal pro-Israel Democrat said he has ‘no real relationship’ with the Israeli government
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), a vocal Democratic supporter of Israel in Congress, said in an interview with journalist Chuck Todd on Sunday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had done “irreparable damage” to Israel’s relationship with and support among...
Become a premium subscriber