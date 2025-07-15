ANALYSIS

Pentagon yanks officials from bipartisan Aspen forum

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told JI: 'Senior Department of Defense officials will no longer be participating at the Aspen Security Forum because their values do not align with the values of the DoD.'

The 2025 Aspen Security Forum kicks off today and finds itself unexpectedly thrust into the ideological fights gripping the administration.

The Defense Department announced Monday that it would be withdrawing numerous senior military and civilian officials who had been...