Exclusive

American Jewish community spends $765 million on security annually, JFNA tells Congress

Jewish organizations typically spend 14% of their budgets annually on security costs, according to a new letter to lawmakers

In a letter to members of the House Homeland Security Committee’s Counterterrorism and Intelligence subcommittee, the Jewish Federations of North America highlighted the significant security costs facing the Jewish community, as advocates push for additional security assistance from the...