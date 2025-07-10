LEVERAGE STRATEGY
Trump provides ‘window of opportunity’ for U.N. reform, nominee says
At his confirmation hearing, Jeff Bartos described the U.N. as ‘almost immune to reform’ but said that U.S. leadership from Trump as a ‘unique window of opportunity’ to force reform by leveraging U.S. funding
Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images
Jeff Bartos, the Trump administration’s nominee for U.S. representative to the United Nations for U.N. management and reform, said at his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s presidency provides unique opportunities to work to compel change and...
