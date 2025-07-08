legislative landmines

California Senate delays vote on antisemitism bill that passed state House unanimously

After the state’s largest teachers’ union opposed the bill, Democratic leadership said they will be working to amend the legislation

California’s state Senate has delayed consideration of a bipartisan bill meant to strengthen statewide protections against antisemitism, four key senators announced on Tuesday, days after the state’s largest teachers’ union announced its opposition to the legislation.

The bumpy road...