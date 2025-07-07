case closed
Barnard reaches settlement with Jewish students in antisemitism lawsuit
Among other actions, Barnard College agreed to hire a coordinator to review allegations of Title VI violations and refuse to meet with anti-Israel campus groups
Lishi Baker
Barnard College reached a settlement on Monday in a lawsuit brought by Jewish students which claimed that the school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by failing to address antisemitism.
Under the agreement reached, Barnard...
