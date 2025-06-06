UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

New LGBTQ pro-Israel group endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Sen. Rick Scott blames search firm for Santa Ono’s failed UF... presidency nomination

Netanyahu secretly approves giving guns to members of anti-H...amas militia in Gaza

Deputy Special Envoy Morgan Ortagus to leave post under Witk...off

Jews at Harvard are still worried about antisemitism — and a...bout Trump’s response to it

Santa Ono rejected as University of Florida president

FBI investigating attack on Colorado pro-Israel gathering as... terrorism

Prominent Orthodox leader backs Cuomo for mayor

22 House progressives push unprecedented new restrictions on... U.S. aid to Israel

‘The challenge attracted me’: Julio Frenk brings the fight a...gainst campus antisemitism to UCLA

How Congress became impotent on foreign policy

Latest Trump nominee called Israel-Palestinian conflict a ‘p...syop’, promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories 

‘Keep showing up’: Capital Jewish Museum reopens after deadl...y shooting

Hostages’ long-lasting mental and physical scars of Gaza cap...tivity are treated at ‘Returnees Ward’

Torres warns American Psychological Association to address ‘...persistent and pernicious’ antisemitism in its ranks

Pro-Israel Dems say resumption of Gaza aid will refocus atte...ntion on hostages

Gottheimer’s path to the governor’s mansion runs through New... Jersey’s Jewish community

Bruce Pearl rumored for potential Senate run

Latest Lawler challenger says antisemitism helped motivate h...is congressional bid, accuses Republicans of weaponization

Sens. Cornyn, Blumenthal introduce bill to help Jewish famil...ies recover Nazi-looted art

Israel can’t compete in checkbook diplomacy. These tech lead...ers have other ideas

‘We will not let hatred have the final word,’ Noem says at J...erusalem ceremony honoring slain diplomats 

Report: U.K. one of the top three sources of funding for Ham...as

Pentagon promotes Kingsley Wilson to press secretary despite... history of antisemitic comments

Pro-Israel leaders link anti-Israel radicalism to fatal shoo...ting

Jewish community urges additional action from federal govern...ment following D.C. shootings

Quick Hits

doctor dismissed

UCSF fires medical school professor accused of antisemitism

Dr. Rupa Marya frequently targeted Jewish and Israeli colleagues and students on her social media posts

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Front entrance at the Parnassus Heights campus of the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) hospital in San Francisco, California, January 5, 2017.

By
Gabby Deutch
June 6, 2025

A University of California, San Francisco, medical school professor whom Jewish colleagues allege has routinely posted antisemitic content on social media during the Gaza war has been fired by the university, more than a year after concerns about her behavior first surfaced. 

Dr. Rupa Marya worked at UCSF for 23 years, beginning as a resident before becoming a professor of internal medicine and a regular lecturer on social justice topics. With an active social media presence, Marya began posting about Israel’s war against Hamas soon after the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks. Her posts included attacks targeting Jewish and Israeli colleagues and students. 

In a federal lawsuit filed against UCSF this week, Marya alleged that the university violated her constitutional free speech protections by firing her in a retaliatory fashion over posts published on her personal account, which Marya claimed the university wilfully misconstrued. She asserted that “neither her views nor her posts are antisemitic.” 

In January 2024, Marya published a blog post attacking by name a Jewish colleague who had urged a hospital antiracism task force not to issue a statement calling for a ceasefire, saying it would empower Hamas. She had been criticizing him on social media for weeks. (Marya’s account on X, once a very active home for her commentary, has since been disabled.) 

Marya also published a thread on X arguing that Zionism should not be present in medicine, calling it a “structural impediment to health equity.” 

“There are so many Jewish doctors who don’t espouse an ideology of supremacism and justification of land theft, apartheid and genocide. They are not the issue here,” she wrote in January 2024. “The issue is Zionist doctors who will sit in an ‘antiracism task force’ meeting” — a clear reference to the doctor she later named in her blog — “and try to stop brown doctors who want to issue a Ceasefire statement by saying that a ceasefire would be a bad thing (read: let’s keep killing brown people in Gaza).” 

This post from Marya earned a rebuke by the university — UCSF posted on social media soon after about a “tired and familiar racist conspiracy theory … stating that ‘Zionist’ doctors are a threat to Arab, Palestinian, South Asian, Muslim and Black patients, as well as the U.S. health system.” The university called it a “sweeping, baseless and racist generalization” that “must be condemned,” and identified the trope as antisemitism. 

In September 2024, Marya announced that she had been suspended from her faculty position. The news came after she had raised concerns about an Israeli student attending the medical school. Students are “asking if he participated in the genocide of Palestinians in the IDF before matriculating into medical school in CA,” she wrote. “How do we address this in our professional ranks?” She was fired in May, nine months after her suspension. 

A UCSF spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice