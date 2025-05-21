shifting sentiment

Rubio: Israel’s Gaza aid blockade hurt Israel’s security, standing

The secretary of state said Israel had acknowledged publicly that U.S. pressure had contributed to Israel’s decision to begin allowing aid back into the territory

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a shift, said in a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday that Israel’s 11-week blockade of aid into Gaza was damaging Israel’s national security and international standing and that U.S. pressure had contributed to Israel’s decision to release the hold. He also said that current levels of aid entering Gaza are not sufficient.

The remarks are strikingly similar to comments made since the beginning of the war in Gaza by Democrats, particularly progressives, who have criticized Israel’s policy toward aid to Gaza, and stand in contrast with Rubio’s and other Republicans’ previous comments arguing against allowing aid to flow back into Gaza.

“In the interim period, the one thing we’ve made abundantly clear is that the humanitarian situation — and I think this was acknowledged by the prime minister in his statement — the humanitarian situation, the direction that it was headed was undermining Israel’s standing and national security,” Rubio said.

He added that the Israelis had “acknowledged in their own statement that … the intervention of the United States and others is the reason why they’ve started to allow aid, albeit … not at the levels that are necessary.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged in a press conference on Wednesday, his first to Israeli media in five months, that friends of Israel, including U.S. senators, have said they support Israel in its war against Hamas but they have concerns regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Rubio said that U.S. officials, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, are actively working to ensure that additional aid is provided “because, as we said, we were concerned about the conditions and the directions that they were headed.”

Throughout the post-Oct. 7 period, Rubio had argued repeatedly as a member of the Senate that any additional aid provided to Gaza “would go directly to Hamas and would be controlled by them,” concerns he again acknowledged in the hearing on Wednesday and other appearances on the Hill this week.

He said repeatedly that he spoke last weekend with Cindy McCain, who leads the World Food Program, about the WFP’s aid distribution mechanisms in Gaza. Israeli and U.S. officials have been working to implement alternative aid delivery processes rather than rely on U.N. agencies.

Rubio reiterated that the administration fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against Hamas and that there is no future for the people of Gaza as long as Hamas is in power. He said he has “some level of optimism that we may have a breakthrough” in efforts to end the war and free the hostages “pretty quickly.”

But, Rubio continued, “I have felt that way now at least four separate times in the last couple of months, and for one reason or another, at the last minute, it didn’t happen, and so I don’t want to be disappointed on it again.”