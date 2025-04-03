ties that bind

Israeli Energy Minister, Energy Secretary Wright discuss projects connecting U.S., Israel and Europe

Cohen presented Wright with a proposal on an oil pipeline connecting Saudi Arabia and Israel, among other projects

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Israel and the Trump administration will use energy projects to bring greater stability to the Middle East, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday, following meetings with Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in Washington.

Cohen’s office said the minister views the Trump administration’s policies to lower regulations in the energy sector and reduce green energy commitments as creating new opportunities for the countries to cooperate on oil, gas and other energy projects.

“Together with the Trump administration,” Cohen said, “we will act to broaden cooperation between countries and use the energy market as a lever for increasing regional stability, expanding the Abraham Accord and strengthening Israel’s status as a bridge between East and West that will contribute to security and prosperity in the Middle East.”

Wright said in a post on X that “Israel’s continuous support of significant investments by key United States companies … are helping to ensure Israel’s energy independence and security. This enduring collaboration not only benefits both countries, but also the broader region, and the world.”

Cohen and Wright discussed in a meeting on Wednesday potential joint energy projects with Abraham Accords countries — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco. Cohen said a joint forum of the countries with the U.S. could help maintain American energy superiority.

Cohen also presented Wright with a proposal for a 700-kilometer oil pipeline between Saudi Arabia and Israel, from which oil could be safely shipped to Europe, avoiding disruptions such as the Houthi attacks over the last year and a half.

The pipeline would be part of the India-Middle East Corridor project, an economic route from India through Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel to Eastern Europe. The IMEC was announced in September 2023 and has not made much headway since, due in part to the war in Gaza.

Wright and Cohen also discussed Israeli energy cooperation with Greece and Cyprus, and Wright wrote on X that he and Cohen “agreed on the importance of ongoing natural gas development in the Mediterranean.”

Earlier this month, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis said that the Great Sea Interconnector, an ambitious project connecting the electric grids of Greece, Israel and Cyprus, was still going forward. The countries also have an agreement to attempt to build a gas pipeline between them, which was stagnant for years, but the sides have sought to revive with the Trump administration’s support.

During Greek President Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel last week, he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized defense ties between the countries. The meetings come at a time of greater tension between Israel and Greece’s historic adversary Turkey, due to Turkey’s growing military presence in Syria.

Cohen and Burgum discussed establishing joint teams on energy, AI technology and innovation.

“The future lies in artificial intelligence, a field that requires vast amounts of energy. We are connecting Israeli innovation with the energy sector and AI, in collaboration with the United States—a global leader in this area,” Cohen stated.

The Israeli minister also met with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), writing on X that he “thanked [Graham] for his unwavering support of Israel and his strong stance against the terrorist regime in Tehran. We discussed expanding the Abraham Accords to enhance security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and worldwide.”

He also met with evangelical leader and Trump faith advisor Paula White.