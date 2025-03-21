scoop

Bipartisan House members set to reintroduce U.S.-Israel energy cooperation legislation

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers will reintroduce legislation on Friday reauthorizing the Binational Industrial Research and Development Energy program, an initiative aimed at boosting the energy partnership between the U.S. and Israel, Jewish Insider has learned.

Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL), Buddy Carter (R-GA), Brad Schneider (D-IL) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) will reintroduce the BIRD Energy and U.S.-Israel Energy Center Reauthorization Act during Friday’s pro forma session. The legislation “extends and expands the successful U.S.-Israel energy partnership through 2034, ensuring continued collaboration on clean energy innovation, energy security, and economic growth in both nations,” according to a release set to go out Friday.

The BIRD Energy program, an initiative established in 1977 and aimed at promoting collaboration between U.S. and Israeli companies, has spurred numerous clean energy projects in recent years, including the breakthrough development of flexible solar panels for wireless electronics and solar energy production systems that can operate over bodies of water.

“By reauthorizing this vital program, the legislation will strengthen U.S.-Israel cooperation in clean energy technology and research, expand investments in hydrogen, fusion energy, and modernized energy infrastructure, and enhance energy security through advancements in smart grid systems and efficiency programs. It will also support economic innovation and job creation in both countries,” the release reads.

“For over a decade, the BIRD Energy program has demonstrated the power of collaboration between the U.S. and Israel in advancing clean energy solutions. By reauthorizing and expanding this successful initiative, we are doubling down on our commitment to innovation, energy security, and economic growth,” Wasserman Schultz told JI. “This bill will help develop cutting-edge technologies like hydrogen and fusion energy while strengthening our shared energy infrastructure. Investing in this partnership is an investment in a cleaner, more resilient future for both nations.”

“I am grateful to co-sponsor this important bipartisan bill that will further critical U.S.-Israel cooperation on the energies of the future like hydrogen and fusion, as well as the technologies to modernize and protect our energy infrastructure. U.S.-Israel energy cooperation brings together the best of both nations’ capabilities to advance our joint energy goals. It is imperative that we deepen and expand our cooperation with our valued ally Israel across all sectors to ensure we can meet the challenges of tomorrow,” Wilson said.

“Israel is one of the United States’ strongest allies. By expanding the mutually beneficial U.S.- Israel Energy Cooperation program, we will continue to grow our strategic partnership, increase our joint energy security, and ensure both nations have access to cutting-edge technology,” Carter said in a statement.