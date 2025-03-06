Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
eye on ankara

House hearing highlights tensions and opportunities in U.S.-Turkey relationship

Lawmakers and experts discussed the merits of pressuring Ankara, which has a longstanding relationship with Hamas, or working cooperatively on shared goals, such as stability in Syria

Burak Kara/Getty Images

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to supporters at his party’s Istanbul mayoral candidate Murat Kurum's campaign rally on March 29, 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkey will hold municipal elections on Sunday March 31, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party aiming to reclaim cities lost in 2019, including the country's largest city of Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

By
Marc Rod
March 6, 2025

A House hearing on the U.S.-Turkey relationship on Wednesday underscored the myriad disputes and concerns that U.S. lawmakers have with the country and its president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, while also highlighting the difficulties that legislators are having in finding consensus on how to deal with those issues.

Some lawmakers and witnesses argued that, while problematic, Turkey remains a critical ally that supports U.S. goals, arguing that Washington must find ways to pressure and work with Turkey toward a more positive outcome, while others urged a more aggressive approach to pressure Ankara into compliance with U.S. priorities.

Among the issues raised during the hearing were Turkey’s aggression towards Israel and support for Hamas, its promotion of an expansionist neo-Ottoman Islamist vision for the region, its ties to and support for the Muslim Brotherhood, its obstructionism in NATO, its ties to Russia and purchase of a Russian S-400 missile defense system in defiance of the U.S., its facilitation of Russian sanctions evasion, its increasing ties to China, its attacks on U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria, its aggression toward Greece and Cyprus and its support for Azerbaijan’s campaign against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh.

But some lawmakers and witnesses argued that the bilateral relationship brings critical benefits to the U.S., pointing to Turkey’s key role in securing NATO’s southeastern flank, its potential to help broker a more positive future in Syria, its supply of weapons to Ukraine and efforts to block Russian fleet movements in the Black Sea, its ability to act as a mediator for U.S. interests, its defense industrial base, its long history of military cooperation with the United States and its domestic rare earth resources.

Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), who leads the House Homeland Security Committee, said that Turkey has a “unique ability to put NATO’s security mandate into action” but said he has “concerns about Turkey’s willingness to do so,” and that the country’s actions require the U.S. to ask “hard questions.”

“Turkey plays an integral role in the current geopolitical landscape, but these actions of late are, as I said, very concerning,” Green continued, highlighting the country’s “explicit flirtation with U.S. adversaries.”

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee on the Middle East, highlighted that Israel-Turkey relations have “dramatically worsened” since Oct. 7, 2023, adding that she’s “concerned” about Turkey’s moves against the Syrian Kurds and the potential that has to both undermine inclusive governance in Syria and facilitate a return of ISIS in the country.

“This is not just a matter of foreign policy,” Cherfilus-McCormick said, of the ISIS issue. “This is a national security issue and the consequences will be felt right here at home.”

“Turkey seems only interested in promoting Erdoğan’s neo-Ottoman ambitions,” Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said, promoting Greece as a more trustworthy and consistent ally that the U.S. should prioritize in the region. “It doesn’t sound like Turkey is a very reliable ally to me.”

Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) said that “we need so much from them, but they’re acting very bad, like a very bad child.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) offered the strongest defense of Turkey and its position in the U.S. alliance system, highlighting its role fighting alongside the United States in conflicts around the world for decades, resisting the Soviet Union and playing a positive role in Iran.

“There’s always been ups and downs in our relationship, but I believe that ultimately what we have is mutual benefits, [which] should be a basis of our partnership for ultimate good results for both of our countries for freedom and democracy,” Wilson said. “Every effort, I think, should be made to reinforce the relationship that has been so beneficial.”

He said the U.S. should work with Turkey to facilitate stability in Syria, praising Ankara for its support of the groups that unseated dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Jonathan Schanzer, the executive director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, was by far the most critical of Turkey among the panel of three witnesses, telling members that, for its support for Hamas, “Turkey is, to the letter of the law, a state sponsor of terrorism.”

Schanzer called it a bipartisan failure that the U.S. has not engaged more forcefully on that issue, and said it was likely “wishful thinking” at this point to hope that Turkey will voluntarily abandon its relationships with Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood and other malign actors.

He said the U.S. should apply sanctions and limit weapons sales to Turkey until it ceases its destabilizing activity and cuts ties with Hamas and extradites its leaders. He said the U.S. should also maintain a military presence in Syria to counter Turkey, work to expose and punish Hamas and other terrorist groups working inside Turkey and keep a watch on weapons smuggling from Turkey into Syria and Lebanon.

Schanzer characterized Erdoğan as an aspiring hegemon and  a leader of the Muslim world who does not believe in democracy, has a “deep discomfort” with Western values and identifies “very openly as an Islamist” with a commitment to promoting that ideology globally.

“[Erdoğan] aspires to regional or global domination,” Schanzer said. Syria “is his first major conquest, and he wants more.”

“The U.S. can no longer afford to ignore Turkish aggression” against Greece and Cyprus, he continued. “This cannot continue if the goal is to preserve even a modicum of stability within NATO.”

Anna Borschevskaya, a senior fellow at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, argued at the hearing that the U.S. has “an opportunity to use Turkey’s new position to advance in the context of Russia’s war in Ukraine, especially as the U.S. shifts its strategic investments towards the Indopacific.” She said the U.S. can work with Turkey to check Russia’s ambitions in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea and the South Caucauses, as well as work with Turkey on energy projects.

“I think the best way to encourage positive progress is to be very pragmatic and practical and compartmentalize our relationship,” Borschevskaya said. “Turkey is a problematic ally on many fronts, but we also need it.”

She said that the fall of Assad provides “an incredible opportunity” for the U.S. and that it should look for ways “Turkey can be helpful” in shaping a more stable future in Syria.

Celeste Wallander, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security and former assistant secretary of defense in the Biden administration, said Turkey is among “the most consequential bilateral geopolitical relationships” for the U.S.

“Türkiye is a strong ally across key global security priorities of the United States,” Wallander continued, using the country’s preferred name. “However, too often, Türkiye is also at odds with U.S. policies and priorities, and at other times the U.S. and Türkiye share strong common interests, but have differing approaches to resolving problems that threaten American interests.”

She suggested that there’s room to work with Turkey inside Syria to ensure that it ceases provocations against U.S.-backed Kurdish forces even as Turkey continues to pursue Kurdish terrorist entities that have attacked it.

“We are a global superpower,” Wallander said. “The United States, the most powerful country in the world, doesn’t have to choose. We have influence, we can work with not just Türkiye but other countries with whom we can solve problems and advance American interests, but we can also hold them to account.”

