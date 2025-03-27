Senate education committee holds first campus antisemitism hearing since Oct. 7 attacks

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

ON THE HILL

Senate education committee holds first campus antisemitism hearing since Oct. 7 attacks

In his opening statement obtained by JI, committee chairman Cassidy will say that universities ‘have been put on notice’ and if they fail to address antisemitism ‘they should not expect the support of the federal taxpayer’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee ranking member Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) (L) delivers opening remarks during a hearing about drug pricing with Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 24, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
March 27, 2025

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee will hold its long-awaited hearing on campus antisemitism on Thursday, its first time addressing the issue as a full panel since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and ensuing war.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), the HELP Committee’s chairman, will kick off Thursday’s proceedings by calling out universities for their underwhelming responses to the surge in reports of campus antisemitism in the last year and a half, according to text of his opening statement obtained by Jewish Insider ahead of the hearing. Cassidy had been pushing for the committee to hold a hearing on the issue since a month after Oct. 7. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the committee’s chairman in the last Congress, declined Cassidy’s repeated requests. 

“At colleges and universities, Jewish students were harassed and attacked for who they are,” Cassidy is expected to say. “Instead of standing up for Jewish students, too many university officials failed to respond or refused to even condemn these horrific incidents.”

“Universities have been put on notice: failing to protect a student’s civil rights will no longer be tolerated. If universities refuse to follow the law, address discrimination on campus, and support their Jewish students, then they should not expect the support of the federal taxpayer,” Cassidy’s opening statement continues. “Jewish students and their families are depending on us to defend their civil rights. President Trump and congressional Republicans are committed to this.”

Witnesses will include Carly Gammill, director of legal policy at StandWithUs; Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the executive vice president of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad); Charles Asher Small, the executive director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy (ISGAP); Rabbi David Saperstein, the director emeritus of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism; and Kenneth Stern, the director of the Bard Center for the Study of Hate.

“I will be sharing with the committee crucial information about the continuing problem of antisemitism on our nation’s campuses, including some of the underlying reasons for the campaign of anti-Jewish hate, and suggesting concrete actions that Congress can take to strengthen accountability measures for administrations and ensure a safe campus environment for all students,” Gammill said in a statement to JI.

Saperstein, in written testimony shared with JI, will argue that effectively protecting Jewish students requires comprehensive efforts to address “hate speech, hate crimes, dehumanization, demonization and discrimination against all those who are so victimized,” both Jewish and non-Jewish.

Saperstein will also argue that the response to antisemitism has produced attacks on fundamental American values and principles, and will criticize the Trump administration’s moves to slash funding to college campuses, deport visa holders and gut the Department of Education. He will accuse the administration of focusing on antisemitism on the left, which he will link in part to the Heritage Foundation and its Project Esther and Project 2025 initiatives.

Saperstein will also characterize the bipartisan Antisemitism Awareness Act as “mostly symbolic.”

Saperstein will provide recommendations to the committee on the proper use and implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism; best practices for colleges and universities regarding campus protests, Middle East studies curricula and efforts to combat antisemitism; and content moderation on social media platforms.

