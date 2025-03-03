full force

Facing Jewish community scrutiny, Fulop attacks opponents in N.J. gov race

‘I stand alone in the sense that I've been an advocate for the Jewish community and Israel with no support financially or politically from that community,’ Fulop said comparing himself to Gottheimer and Sherrill

Facing scrutiny and increasing criticism from some in the New Jersey Jewish community, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop is suggesting that his top opponents in the state’s Democratic gubernatorial primary aren’t reliable allies against antisemitism and in support of Israel — and is also taking aim at the state’s current governor, accusing him of failing to adequately address the issue.

“When people try to portray me as anything other than a person that understands and supports the Jewish community here, it’s like a laughable accusation, considering my family’s background and my personal trajectory and personal backgrounds,” Fulop told Jewish Insider. “I stand alone in the sense that I’ve been an advocate for the Jewish community and Israel with no support financially or politically from that community. I do it solely because I believe that what I say is on the right side of the issues. That’s not the same place that the congressional candidates are.”

Fulop is facing growing skepticism and frustration over his rejection of legislation to codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism and his ties to prominent anti-Israel figures in the state, among other concerns.

Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) are both running in the race to succeed Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat.

“This attack reeks of desperation from a candidate who has failed to gain any traction after more than two years running for governor. But far worse, it politicizes efforts to fight antisemitism and support our ally, Israel,” Sherrill spokesperson Sean Higgins said. “The mayor often misses the mark as he fabricates attacks in an attempt to benefit his political self-interest; this one is particularly craven.”

Gottheimer’s campaign declined to comment.

Gottheimer, who is Jewish, has been among the most active and outspoken lawmakers on antisemitism and Israel, including when it put him at odds with former President Joe Biden. Sherrill has often backed key pro-Israel legislation and other efforts to combat antisemitism.

Though he does not support the IHRA legislation, arguing that it chills criticism of Israel and will actually exacerbate antisemitism, Fulop told Jewish Insider last week he does see room for the state to act in other ways.

He said the state could expand antisemitism and hate education — which he said should start at early ages — and more forcefully enforce the law at institutions of higher education.

“I don’t think Phil Murphy has done a particularly great job around that,” Fulop said.

Fulop asserted that Murphy should have intervened sooner in response to campus antisemitism in New Jersey, saying that the governor had allowed the issue to “fester” and should have had “no tolerance for that sort of stuff.”

Fulop added that Murphy should have been “more assertive” against antisemitism at Rutgers, adding that the state school system should not have made a deal with and concessions to student demonstrators to break up an anti-Israel encampment.

“The reality of the situation is that you had a lot of Jewish students there that felt that they were at risk with physical harm, and no student should feel that way when they attend a university,” Fulop said. “Getting to a place where you are negotiating with a group of students that ultimately made other students feel uncomfortable, I don’t think it’s a productive course of conversation. I don’t think it’s the right approach.”

Murphy did not respond to a request for comment.

Fulop said it would be “hard to argue that these were peaceful protests,” especially at Columbia University in neighboring New York City.

Fulop also highlighted his father’s service in the Golani Brigade during the Six-Day War, his Jewish upbringing and the Tanach quotes in his inauguration speech.

He said he’s supportive of the work of the New Jersey-Israel Commission, and said he’d work to highlight and grow that work, finding new partnership and investment opportunities. He said he’d worked in a similar way in Jersey City, on a smaller scale.

He said he sees opportunities to further connect technology companies and educational institutions in New Jersey and Israel.