Israel vows to inflict ‘consequences’ after Iran launches 180 ballistic missiles

Two Israelis were wounded by shrapnel, and one Palestinian man was killed by shrapnel in the West Bank

Israel threatened “consequences” for Iran, after it shot about 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday night. Two Israelis were wounded by shrapnel, according to Magen David Adom, and one Palestinian man was reportedly killed by missile shrapnel that fell in the West Bank.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that the military is “on heightened alert on defensive and offensive. We will protect the citizens of Israel. This [missile] fire will have consequences. We have plans and we will act in the time and place that we choose … We’re at maximal readiness.”

Hagari said that the attack was “wider” than when Iran launched 400 missiles and drones at Israel in April, but that Israel’s “defensive response was set up as required.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that if Israel strikes back, Tehran’s response will be “more crushing and ruinous.” The attack came after Iran vowed to avenge the deaths of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in July , and for Israel’s assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has not claimed responsibility for Haniyeh’s death.

Iran informed intermediaries that told the U.S. in advance that it planned to only use ballistic missiles, which take less than 15 minutes to reach Israel, rather than the drones and cruise missiles that it used in April, which took over six hours.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with their national security advisors and “reviewed the status of U.S. preparations to help Israel defend against these attacks and protect U.S. personnel in the region,” according to a White House statement released after the missiles were launched. Biden instructed the military to assist Israel, and he and Harris monitored the attack and received regular updates, according to the White House.

Jordan said that it took part in deflecting the Iranian attack. Amman’s Public Security Directorate said that “the Royal Jordanian Air Force and air defense systems responded to a number of missiles and drones that entered Jordanian airspace.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the IDF Home Front Command issued new instructions to residents of central Israel – where most Israelis reside – allowing schools to continue classes and workplaces to open as long as they have shelters big enough for everyone, limiting outdoor gatherings to 30 people and closing beaches.

Hours later, residents of the Tel Aviv area were told to stay close to bomb shelters and avoid going outdoors. Israel’s security cabinet met in a Jerusalem bunker in a new underground government complex for the first time during the attack. Ben-Gurion Airport suspended all departures and arrivals.

Soon after, sirens blared, sending Israelis across the country into bomb shelters and reinforced safe rooms for almost an hour.

Shrapnel and rockets fell in Tel Aviv, in the Negev, the Sharon region and in the Dead Sea, and Iron Dome interceptions were audible throughout Israel.