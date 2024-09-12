Nine anti-Israel demonstrators, two counterprotesters charged in University of Michigan incidents

The anti-Israel demonstrators refused to comply with police orders to disperse from an encampment, and seven are being charged with felonies for physically blocking officers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged nine anti-Israel demonstrators and two counterprotesters involved in incidents at the University of Michigan relating to the school’s anti-Israel protest encampment.

“The right to free speech and assembly is fundamental, and my office fully supports every citizen’s right to free speech under the First Amendment,” Nessel said on Thursday announcing the charges. “However, violent and criminal behavior, or acts that trample on another’s rights, cannot be tolerated. I hope today’s charges are a reminder to everyone who chooses to assemble, regardless of the cause, that the First Amendment does not provide a cover for illegal activity.”

The AG’s office said that some participants in the encampment attempted to physically block police officers who were clearing the encampment at the request of university officials.

Nessel’s office charged seven demonstrators with trespassing and assaulting or resisting police, a felony punishable by up to two years in prison. Two were charged with misdemeanor trespassing, carrying a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison.

Nessel said that she is only charging those who attempted to block the officers from clearing the encampment, and is pursuing felony charges against those who “physically placed their hands or bodies against police” or “physically obstructed an arrest.”

“The police must be allowed to do their jobs, to secure public safety without unnecessary risks of harm or violence, and these laws are in place to prevent such risks,” Nessel said. “All students should know, whether on- or off-campus, in a sanctioned demonstration or an unpermitted encampment, disobeying the lawful commands of law enforcement is a crime, and especially so when you use physical force to counter a police action.”

Two other individuals, one Michingan alumnus and one unaffiliated individual, are being charged for activities related to a counterprotest.

One is being charged with disturbing the peace, carrying a potential 90-day sentence, and attempted ethnic intimidation, carrying a maximum one-year sentence, for kicking over flags set up by the anti-Israel demonstrators.

The other is being charged with two counts of malicious destruction of personal property for taking flags from demonstrators, breaking some and throwing them in the trash. The offense carries a maximum 93-day sentence.

The charges against counterprotesters are all misdemeanors.

“A college campus should be a place where the exploration and sharing of ideas and opinions is able to flourish, but conviction in your ideals is not an excuse for violations of the law,” Nessel said.

In the announcement, the AG’s office also urged Michigan schools to ensure that their policies regarding protests are “up to date and protect freedom of speech and student safety on campus” and are enforced “in a content-neutral way.”

The announcement said the AG declined to prosecute anyone for interrupting University of Michigan President Santa Ono’s speech during a convocation ceremony in the spring or allegedly attacking police officers during another incident around the university’s encampment.

She said that she’s still investigating incidents at the homes of University of Michigan regents.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) praised Nessel’s decision to press charges.

“Peaceful protest and free speech are foundational to our democracy,” Stevens said in a statement to JI. “Attorney General Nessel has always been dedicated to ensuring the law works equally for everyone and that if laws are broken, bad actors are held accountable. I commend her work ensuring first amendment rights are protected and balanced with the safety of our campuses and communities.”

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), one of the most anti-Israel members in Congress, said the charges are “frivolous” and “only serve to silence those speaking out against a genocidal apartheid regime” and suggested the charges are unconstitutional.