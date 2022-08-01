👋 Good Monday morning!

It’s primary week in Michigan. Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod is on the ground in the Detroit area, where he’s talking to voters and candidates ahead of tomorrow’s primaries.

In the final days of the Democratic primary race in the state’s 11th Congressional District, one poll has Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) leading Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI), who has been calling in support from prominent progressive allies — and some Israel critics.

On Friday, Levin held a rally with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). He also participated in a Zoom discussion with Jewish Currents editor-at-large Peter Beinart on Friday. The prior week, he held events with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI).

Tlaib, whose close relationship with Levin was one reason some Jewish voters told JI they were siding with Stevens, did not mention Israel in her remarks and alluded generally to outside spending opposing her. One group, Urban Empowerment Action PAC, which describes itself as a “broad coalition of Black and Jewish… leaders,” has spent $678,00 in the district, but more prominent pro-Israel groups have not.

At the grassroots level, a group called Jews for Andy — some of whose members are affiliated with the far-left group IfNotNow, which has promoted the group — has been conducting outreach for Levin both on the ground and through virtual phone banks.