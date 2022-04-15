👋 Good Friday morning!

Three candidates took part in yesterday’s Pennsylvania Senate forum hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America: moderate Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) and progressives John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

Each voiced unanimous support for continued security assistance to Israel, with no conditions, along with supplemental funding for Iron Dome. But there were a few notable contrasts.

For instance, guess which one of the three devoted much of his remarks — on a question regarding the two-state solution — to criticizing Israeli settlements and Netanyahu- and Trump-era policies? (Answer: Lamb.)

Now, guess who said the following about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and standing up for Israel as an ally: “I don’t support nor would ever support the BDS boycott movement, and furthermore, at every juncture, I’m going to come down on the side of Israel.” (That would be Fetterman — looking more formal than usual in a suit and tie.) Watch the full forum here, with Israel questions starting around the 45-min mark.

Suraj Patel, one of several Democrats challenging Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in New York’s June primary, pulled in a first-quarter fundraising haul of approximately $650,000, his campaign announced on Friday. The attorney and former Obama administration staffer is now mounting his third consecutive bid to unseat Maloney, a 15-term incumbent.

Ambassador-designate Deborah Lipstadt delivered her first public remarks since her confirmation as U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism last night at the White House’s virtual “People’s Seder”.

Lipstadt said, discussing the tradition of breaking a piece of matzah at the Seder, “I am keenly aware that [the special envoy’s office] is made necessary by the brokenness of our world. I doubt — in fact I know — that I shall not erase that hatred nor repair that brokenness, but deep inside me is the hope, the prayer, that next year, when with God’s help we gather again, we will be able to say that because of the work I have been privileged to do, the world is a little bit less shattered, less broken.”

President Joe Biden addressed the event, saying, “During this holiday, our hearts are with the people of Ukraine and all of the people who are fighting for freedom. May the spirit of Passover — deliverance from oppression — carry you forward and give you strength.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said during the event, “For countless generations, people have gathered around the Seder table to be reminded of the power of faith and of the resilience of the human spirit, and to relive the journey from oppression to freedom.”

Harris also said that she had spoken earlier Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and that she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be hosting a Seder for Jewish staff members on Friday, the first known Seder ever hosted at the vice president’s residence. Former President Barack Obama hosted Seders at the White House each year of his two terms, a continuation of a tradition started on the campaign trail in 2008.