Three candidates took part in yesterday’s Pennsylvania Senate forum hosted by the Jewish Democratic Council of America: moderate Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) and progressives John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.
Each voiced unanimous support for continued security assistance to Israel, with no conditions, along with supplemental funding for Iron Dome. But there were a few notable contrasts.
For instance, guess which one of the three devoted much of his remarks — on a question regarding the two-state solution — to criticizing Israeli settlements and Netanyahu- and Trump-era policies? (Answer: Lamb.)
Now, guess who said the following about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement and standing up for Israel as an ally: “I don’t support nor would ever support the BDS boycott movement, and furthermore, at every juncture, I’m going to come down on the side of Israel.” (That would be Fetterman — looking more formal than usual in a suit and tie.) Watch the full forum here, with Israel questions starting around the 45-min mark.
Suraj Patel, one of several Democrats challenging Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in New York’s June primary, pulled in a first-quarter fundraising haul of approximately $650,000, his campaign announced on Friday. The attorney and former Obama administration staffer is now mounting his third consecutive bid to unseat Maloney, a 15-term incumbent.
Ambassador-designate Deborah Lipstadt delivered her first public remarks since her confirmation as U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism last night at the White House’s virtual “People’s Seder”.
Lipstadt said, discussing the tradition of breaking a piece of matzah at the Seder, “I am keenly aware that [the special envoy’s office] is made necessary by the brokenness of our world. I doubt — in fact I know — that I shall not erase that hatred nor repair that brokenness, but deep inside me is the hope, the prayer, that next year, when with God’s help we gather again, we will be able to say that because of the work I have been privileged to do, the world is a little bit less shattered, less broken.”
President Joe Biden addressed the event, saying, “During this holiday, our hearts are with the people of Ukraine and all of the people who are fighting for freedom. May the spirit of Passover — deliverance from oppression — carry you forward and give you strength.”
Vice President Kamala Harris said during the event, “For countless generations, people have gathered around the Seder table to be reminded of the power of faith and of the resilience of the human spirit, and to relive the journey from oppression to freedom.”
Harris also said that she had spoken earlier Thursday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and that she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will be hosting a Seder for Jewish staff members on Friday, the first known Seder ever hosted at the vice president’s residence. Former President Barack Obama hosted Seders at the White House each year of his two terms, a continuation of a tradition started on the campaign trail in 2008.
meet the candidate
The senator’s son striving to be a Congress man
Even before his campaign launch in early January, Robert Menendez Jr. had all but officially been crowned as the heir apparent to outgoing Rep. Albio Sires (D-NJ) in New Jersey’s 8th Congressional District. Of course, it was no surprise that Menendez, the Hudson County political scion, would notch endorsements from such leading establishment Democrats as Gov. Phil Murphy and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). His family name has long been revered in the district, where his father — the formidable senior Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) — once presided for more than a decade, reports Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel.
Reasons for running: It seems inevitable that the senator’s son is now staking his claim. But Menendez Jr., an attorney who goes by Rob, insists that such aspirations had, until recently, never held favor over a competing interest in carrying on as a private citizen. “The truth of it is that I could have seen a life where I never ran for public office and a life, now, where I am,” he told JI in a recent interview. “The ultimate question was: Are we on a good trajectory or are we not, and if we’re not, are there things that I can do, bring to the table, advocate for that would correct a lot of the struggles and issues that we’re facing?” The answer, he believes, “is yes.”
Like father, like son: While Menendez says he is taking nothing for granted, the congressional hopeful was also quick to confirm he aligns with his father on Middle East issues. For example, Menendez Jr. said he “agreed” with his father’s objections to the Iran nuclear deal in 2015 and remains skeptical of the current negotiations. “The only way that we can hope to bring Iran to the table and dismantle their nuclear program is to put heavy pressure on the Iranian economy,” he wrote in a lengthy position paper, calling for the imposition of sanctions that likely put him at odds with any future agreement.
Eye on Israel: Like his father — who, as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is among the most outspoken supporters of Israel in the upper chamber — Menendez said he is committed to strengthening ties with the Jewish state. “There’s been somewhat of a — how should I phrase it? — inconsistent approach to foreign policy through the last several administrations, and I think that’s left our allies in an uncomfortable position,” he explained. “You have to start by being very clear in your support for your allies, and I think being supportive of Israel is one of the most important actions any member of Congress can take.”
Rob and Bob: If Menendez prevails in the June primary and then the general election, he and his father — or, as some wags have noted, Rob and Bob — would be the only parent-child duo in Congress next year. “I do believe that’s been mentioned,” the younger Menendez told JI, albeit somewhat sheepishly, noting that he is now “solely focused” on his campaign. Still, he hastened to add, “it would be an honor to serve with my father.”
drink l’chaim to life
Zahav’s Mike Solomonov takes his Israeli cuisine outside of Philadelphia for the first time
When reservations went live on Thursday for Michael Solomonov’s first restaurant to open outside of Philadelphia, the first several days of spots were gone within minutes. It’s a fitting welcome to Brooklyn for the chef who introduced modern Israeli cuisine to American diners with his perennially popular Zahav, which opened in Philadelphia in 2008. Laser Wolf Brooklyn opens the last weekend of April at the Hoxton Hotel in Williamsburg. The award-winning chef talked with Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch about his new restaurant, building bridges through food and the American ascendance of schug.
Skewer season: Fans of Zahav may be disappointed to learn that there are no plans in the works for a Zahav 2.0, in New York or elsewhere. Instead, they’ll have to learn to love Laser Wolf, a more casual restaurant that serves “salatim and hummus and fresh pita, and just a bunch of stuff cooked really right over charcoal,” Solomonov said. Solomonov calls it a shipudia, the Hebrew word for a grill that specializes in skewers and offers unlimited salads with the cost of the meat. The name is a play on Lazar Wolf, the butcher in “Fiddler on the Roof.”
More donuts: Solomonov, 44, who is Zahav’s head chef, and his business partner Steven Cook operate eight restaurants in Philadelphia, most of them offering a spin on Israeli cuisine. Last week, their restaurant group CookNSolo announced a growth equity investment that will take their Federal Donuts outside of Philadelphia as well. The popular local donut and fried chicken chain, which has 11 locations, is poised to expand throughout the Mid-Atlantic, but Solomonov was mum on details of where the new branches might be located.
Zahav mythology: Born in Israel but raised in Pittsburgh, Solomonov has incorporated his personal story and that of his family into the Zahav mythology. His award-winning 2015 cookbook, Zahav: A World of Israeli Cooking, features stories behind the family recipes he includes. The publication of that and a second cookbook, “Israeli Soul,” have played a major role in acquainting Americans with some of the more unfamiliar elements of Israeli cuisine. “Things like schug and harif and shakshuka and babka and even hummus — those are things that, really, I’m incredibly proud to be a part of and this is … we’re marketing a part of the world or people that I think are really sometimes misrepresented,” explained Solomonov.
Building bridges: “Food has been, I think, a bridge. I’m not pretending that, like, we’re going to make challah or shakshuka or I’ll make my grandmother’s bourekas and we’ll grab a guitar and sing ‘Kumbaya’ or anything like that,” said Solomonov. For both Israelis and Palestinians, he added, “You humanize this idea, or these people, and I think that’s the right thing to do. I think that that’s the most constructive thing to do, and that is the most productive. So that’s where we stand.”
heard yesterday
U.S. should repair relations with Saudi Arabia, Amb. Herzog urges
Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog on Thursday called on the U.S. to repair its strained relations with Saudi Arabia, particularly in the event that it reenters the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran — Riyadh’s biggest regional foe — Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Quotable: “I understand the U.S. concerns but I think Saudi Arabia is a hugely important actor in our part of the world and the Islamic world as a whole. And it’s important, in my view, to the extent possible, to fix relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia,” Herzog said at an Al-Monitor breakfast event on Thursday. “Certainly if you’re going to do an Iran deal, I think it’s extremely important to our part of the world that this will be done.”
Falling short: The ambassador said that Israel would support an Iran nuclear agreement that “rolls back Iran’s nuclear capabilities significantly and for a long time” — criteria he said were potentially consistent with the Biden administration’s initial pledges to seek a “longer and stronger” agreement with Iran. “We were told all along that the concept is kind of a package where you do this deal and you move on as a follow-on toward a longer and stronger deal, implying — and I believe rightly so — that the original deal was not long enough and not strong enough,” Herzog said. “Now we no longer hear any talk about longer and stronger. It’s no longer there. And we would support a deal which is longer and stronger. But that’s not the case we talked about.
To list or not to list: He decried the proposition of removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the Foreign Terrorist Organizations list, reportedly a sticking point in talks taking place in Vienna. “I have yet to hear an explanation of why, when you do a nuclear deal, you take IRGC off a terror list,” Herzog said. “What’s the connection between a nuclear deal and terrorists?… I would understand if you said to me, ‘OK, we’re doing a nuclear deal. We are lifting nuclear-related sanctions.’”
Standstill: A political process between the Israelis and the Palestinian Authority is not practical at the moment, Herzog said. “I believe both parties cannot shoulder [a political process] at this point — our government because of its unique composition, the Palestinian side being, again, a weak, dysfunctional entity divided in the West Bank and Gaza,” Herzog said. “The idea is right now rather than trying to initiate a political process to at least keep the window open for the political opportunities in the future.”
maryland moves
Jazz Lewis exits Maryland 4th Democratic primary
Maryland congressional candidate Jazz Lewis has dropped out of the Democratic primary in the state’s heavily Democratic 4th District, paving the way for a heated race between former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) and former prosecutor Glenn Ivey. Lewis told The Washington Poston Thursday that he would instead run for reelection to his seat in the Maryland House of Delegates, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Fresh face: Lewis, a former longtime staffer for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), struggled against his better-known rivals, despite an early endorsement from Hoyer. Lewis had fashioned himself a pro-Israel progressive in the vein of Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), whose endorsement he earned. Despite the district having few Jewish voters, the Democratic primary has been followed closely by pro-Israel voters in nearby Baltimore and Montgomery counties.
Early endorsee: Edwards previously represented the district from 2008 to 2017, and she at times clashed with mainstream pro-Israel activists for her more left-wing positions on Israel. She was one of the first candidates to ever be endorsed by J Street, which endorsed her again earlier this week. She was also recently endorsed by the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC.
Donor support: News of Lewis’ withdrawal from the race comes amid reports of pro-Israel donors lining up behind Ivey, a former Prince George’s County state’s attorney, one source with knowledge of the pro-Israel community told JI. “The big issue is whether to support Jazz or Glenn,” one mainstream pro-Israel Democrat had told JI in January after Edwards entered the race. AIPAC’s political action committee has not made an endorsement in the race, and an AIPAC spokesperson declined to comment Thursday when asked whether it would get involved in the race.
New numbers: There has not yet been any publicly released polling since Edwards entered the race in January. She announced on Twitter that she raised more than $600,000 in the first quarter of 2022. A spokesperson for Ivey’s campaign told JI that he raised $427,000 in the first quarter, which includes a $150,000 candidate loan, and that Ivey has $580,000 cash on hand.
Worthy Reads
📜 Redemption Song: In The New York Times, IKAR’s Rabbi Sharon Brous compares the story of Exodus to the present-day political and social challenges facing America. “The tragedy of the Exodus is that Pharaoh himself could have been a part of the redemption story. He could have moved from oppressor to liberator or even partner in building a just future. But that would have required him to embrace the redemption narrative, rather than be threatened by it. Instead, he rooted only more deeply in his fear- and greed-driven mission, until the chariots and horsemen of the Egyptian army drowned in the Red Sea. America, too, needs a redemption narrative, a shared story for the America being born in our time. Perhaps the Exodus from Egypt, once deemed so dangerous that it had to be excised from some Bibles, will awaken our moral imagination as we strive to write a new story for this nation. I still believe that together we can build a redeemed society.” [NYTimes]
✡️ Expanded Mandate: In Real Clear Politics, Elan Carr, the Trump administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, calls on the Biden administration and Congress to expand the purview of the role for his successor, Deborah Lipstadt, to include addressing domestic antisemitism. “The Special Envoy is the Administration’s face in the fight against anti-Semitism. Audiences here at home want to know what is being done to protect by far the world’s largest diaspora Jewish community. ‘That’s not my department,’ is not the kind of answer that inspires confidence. Jewish communities in the United States and overseas are genuinely afraid. America needs an ambassador who will show the world that she is fighting against the scourge of Jew-hatred everywhere.” [RealClearPolitics]
