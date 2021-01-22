on the hill

Cruz: Blinken’s comments to Foreign Relations Committee on Iran are ‘concerning’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, prepares for discussion titled “Interventionism vs. Isolationism,” at the Hudson Institute in Washington on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken and the Biden administration’s approach to Iran in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Thursday afternoon.

Wrong approach: Cruz described Blinken’s answers to his questions about Iran during Tuesday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing as “concerning,” adding: “I think they reflect a broader naivete from this administration about the Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei. This administration seems hell-bent on flooding the ayatollah’s regime with billions of dollars, even knowing full well those funds will be used to support terrorism and to murder Americans and our allies,” said the Texas senator. “His answers at the hearing did not seem to reflect any understanding of the enormous national security risk posed.”

Critical: Cruz, who met with Blinken shortly after speaking with JI, did not rule out voting for Blinken’s confirmation, but the Texas senator was pessimistic about the Biden administration’s overall foreign policy agenda. “The answers we’ve seen from the Biden team so far, unfortunately, seem to suggest a reflexive approach of wanting to repeal everything done over the last four years,” Cruz said.

Timeline: The timing of a Senate confirmation vote on Blinken remains uncertain. A Senate Democratic aide told JI on Thursday that the timeline rests largely in the hands of Republicans. If no Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee object to Blinken, the Senate could vote on Blinken this week. Should Republicans object, the aide added, the committee will convene next week to advance his nomination to a full vote.

Bonus: Seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday afternoon, calling for an investigation into the senators’ potential involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. A Cruz spokesperson said, “It is unfortunate that some congressional Democrats are disregarding President Biden’s call for unity and are instead playing political games by filing frivolous ethics complaints against their colleagues.”

New German CDU leader draws scrutiny for past statements on Syria and Russia

Armin Laschet

Armin Laschet’s victory in the Saturday runoff election for the leadership of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union suggests he is likely to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel when she steps down in September. But recently unearthed comments in which Laschet has defended Russian President Vladimir Putin and espoused controversial views about the war in Syria have raised eyebrows. Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, has criticized“marketable anti-Putin populism” and accused the American government of supporting ISIS and Al Nusra against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.

Walking it back: Laschet’s past statements on Russia aren’t exactly out of the ordinary in Germany, experts say. “Of course governors would like to see foreign direct investment, so at times they don’t want to ruffle feathers,” said Tobias Schulze-Cleven, a Rutgers University professor who specializes in German politics. Still, according to Schulze-Cleven, Laschet has toned down his rhetoric, particularly after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned last year. “I think he has distanced himself somewhat or has become more circumspect on Putin,” Schulze-Cleven said.

Uncertainty on Syria: The CDU leader’s past statements with regard to Syria are harder to explain. In a series of tweets responding to former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in 2014, Laschet took a negative view of America’s involvement in Syria. “Assad was fighting against ISIS and Kerry tried to weaken Assad in this fight,” Laschet wrote. Jeff Rathke, president of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University, said that Laschet’s tweets were “kind of bizarre,” adding: “I have not really seen anybody give a really good explanation of what he meant by it.”

Exception to the rule: But while Laschet’s views may underscore a certain naïvité on at least one major Middle Eastern conflict, Rathke took a charitable view of the CDU leader’s comments. “I think it’s important not to let that be the tail that wags the dog in telling a story about Armin Laschet,” he said, “because he is somebody who, as a politician, takes the relationship with Israel extremely seriously.” Laschet traveled to Israel in 2018 and again in 2020, the first international visit he made after declaring his candidacy for the CDU chairmanship, according to Rathke. During his most recent trip, Laschet opened a trade and culture office for North Rhine-Westphalia in Tel Aviv.

Heir apparent? It remains to be seen if Laschet’s past statements will draw further scrutiny or fade away. The CDU, in cooperation with its sister party in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union, is expected to pick a candidate for the upcoming election this spring. John Emerson, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2013 to 2017, believes that Laschet is a front-runner to inherit Merkel’s office. “He’s not a sort of big charismatic person, but Germany has a history of people who started out as not being very charismatic who ended up being quite powerful and important leaders,” Emerson said. “Angela Merkel being at the top of the list.”

