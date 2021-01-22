Daily Kickoff
We have some news to share. As we continue to grow our team and reporting, we are excited to announce that eJewishPhilanthropy.com is joining the Jewish Insider family. eJP will be at the forefront of our expanded philanthropy coverage in the weeks and months ahead. More below.
Citing JI’s reporting on Rob Malley’s likely appointment to be the Biden administration’s special envoy on Iran, Bloomberg’s Eli Lake wrote last night that “Biden’s first foreign policy blunder could be on Iran.” The story was shared by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), prompting Malley allies including Ben Rhodes, Dennis Ross and Aaron David Miller to respond.
The Biden administration is hiring Maher Bitar — who previously served as the National Security Council’s director for Israeli and Palestinian affairs in the Obama administration — as the NSC’s senior director for intelligence.
Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY) won’t be Biden’s man in Israel after he took himself out of consideration to be ambassador. Miami real estate developer Michael Adler told The Forward he is “confident” he’ll be offered the job.
Facebook announced that it is referring its decision to ban former President Donald Trump to its oversight board for review, and that Trump’s suspension will remain in place in the interim.
The House and Senate voted Thursday afternoon to approve a waiver allowing former retired Gen. Lloyd Austin to serve as President Joe Biden’s secretary of defense. The Senate will convene at 10:30 a.m. today to vote whether to confirm Austin.
Announcement
eJewish Philanthropy to join Jewish Insider
Thirteen years ago, Dan Brown started eJewishPhilanthropy.com with the goal of highlighting all the latest happenings in the world of Jewish philanthropy and as a home for original thought pieces on key issues facing the community and the philanthropic sector. Today, eJewish Philanthropy | eJP is a must-read resource for foundation professionals, donors, organizational leaders and entrepreneurs working in the philanthropic space. As Jewish Insider continues to grow and increase our original coverage, we are excited to announce that eJewishPhilanthropy.com will now be a part of the Jewish Insider family.
Goals: The goal of eJP under Jewish Insider will be to capture, convene and drive the daily conversation in the Jewish philanthropic sector each day and to introduce new individuals and readers to the space, thereby expanding the conversation.
Team: eJP’s founder Dan Brown will be eJP’s editor-at-large and Helen Chernikoff, who was most recently The Forward’s news editor and who previously worked at the New York Jewish Week and Reuters, will be joining the eJP and Jewish Insider team as a senior philanthropy reporter.
Podcast Playback
Beltway insiders weigh in on a big week in Washington
Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro and The American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka joined the latest episode of Jewish Insider’s Limited Liability Podcast to discuss this week’s historic inauguration — and how the Biden administration will tackle everything from antisemitism to U.S.-Israel relations.
Iran at the forefront: Shapiro addressed Secretary of State nominee Tony Blinken’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee earlier this week, suggesting that Republicans and Democrats — and Washington and Jerusalem — are more aligned on Iran than most people think. “There really is no distinction, I don’t think, and not any real partisan difference, or really a difference between the United States and Israel in recognizing the various dangers Iran poses: certainly its pursuit of nuclear weapons, certainly its ballistic missile programs, certainly the regional mayhem it conducts including sponsorship of terrorism, the source of a lot of those sanctions.”
‘Trust, but verify’: Pletka praised Biden’s inaugural address, but said she is approaching the new administration with a “wait and see” attitude. “First of all, I liked it much better than I liked Donald Trump’s. And, honestly, I think it struck a lot of very nice, very welcome tones,” she said. “There will be people, and I will be among them, who will say it’s very easy to say these things, it’s much harder to do these things. Let’s see Joe Biden put his money where his mouth is. And that’s what the coming days and months and years are going to be about.”
BDS debate: Shapiro weighed in on whether he thinks Biden will continue the Trump administration’s policy of defining BDS as antisemitic. “There’s no place for BDS in [Biden’s] understanding of appropriate U.S. policy, that it unfairly singles out Israel, it unfairly attaches double standards to Israel. In the past, he has said it often veers into antisemitism. I think there’s room to debate whether every single person who has ever talked about BDS is antisemitic, but that is certainly a characteristic of some people who do.”
on the hill
Cruz: Blinken’s comments to Foreign Relations Committee on Iran are ‘concerning’
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized Secretary of State-designate Tony Blinken and the Biden administration’s approach to Iran in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod on Thursday afternoon.
Wrong approach: Cruz described Blinken’s answers to his questions about Iran during Tuesday’s Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing as “concerning,” adding: “I think they reflect a broader naivete from this administration about the Ayatollah [Ali] Khamenei. This administration seems hell-bent on flooding the ayatollah’s regime with billions of dollars, even knowing full well those funds will be used to support terrorism and to murder Americans and our allies,” said the Texas senator. “His answers at the hearing did not seem to reflect any understanding of the enormous national security risk posed.”
Critical: Cruz, who met with Blinken shortly after speaking with JI, did not rule out voting for Blinken’s confirmation, but the Texas senator was pessimistic about the Biden administration’s overall foreign policy agenda. “The answers we’ve seen from the Biden team so far, unfortunately, seem to suggest a reflexive approach of wanting to repeal everything done over the last four years,” Cruz said.
Timeline: The timing of a Senate confirmation vote on Blinken remains uncertain. A Senate Democratic aide told JI on Thursday that the timeline rests largely in the hands of Republicans. If no Republican members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee object to Blinken, the Senate could vote on Blinken this week. Should Republicans object, the aide added, the committee will convene next week to advance his nomination to a full vote.
Bonus: Seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint against Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) on Thursday afternoon, calling for an investigation into the senators’ potential involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. A Cruz spokesperson said, “It is unfortunate that some congressional Democrats are disregarding President Biden’s call for unity and are instead playing political games by filing frivolous ethics complaints against their colleagues.”
Spotlight
New German CDU leader draws scrutiny for past statements on Syria and Russia
Armin Laschet’s victory in the Saturday runoff election for the leadership of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union suggests he is likely to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel when she steps down in September. But recently unearthed comments in which Laschet has defended Russian President Vladimir Putin and espoused controversial views about the war in Syria have raised eyebrows. Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia, has criticized“marketable anti-Putin populism” and accused the American government of supporting ISIS and Al Nusra against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
Walking it back: Laschet’s past statements on Russia aren’t exactly out of the ordinary in Germany, experts say. “Of course governors would like to see foreign direct investment, so at times they don’t want to ruffle feathers,” said Tobias Schulze-Cleven, a Rutgers University professor who specializes in German politics. Still, according to Schulze-Cleven, Laschet has toned down his rhetoric, particularly after Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned last year. “I think he has distanced himself somewhat or has become more circumspect on Putin,” Schulze-Cleven said.
Uncertainty on Syria: The CDU leader’s past statements with regard to Syria are harder to explain. In a series of tweets responding to former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in 2014, Laschet took a negative view of America’s involvement in Syria. “Assad was fighting against ISIS and Kerry tried to weaken Assad in this fight,” Laschet wrote. Jeff Rathke, president of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University, said that Laschet’s tweets were “kind of bizarre,” adding: “I have not really seen anybody give a really good explanation of what he meant by it.”
Exception to the rule: But while Laschet’s views may underscore a certain naïvité on at least one major Middle Eastern conflict, Rathke took a charitable view of the CDU leader’s comments. “I think it’s important not to let that be the tail that wags the dog in telling a story about Armin Laschet,” he said, “because he is somebody who, as a politician, takes the relationship with Israel extremely seriously.” Laschet traveled to Israel in 2018 and again in 2020, the first international visit he made after declaring his candidacy for the CDU chairmanship, according to Rathke. During his most recent trip, Laschet opened a trade and culture office for North Rhine-Westphalia in Tel Aviv.
Heir apparent? It remains to be seen if Laschet’s past statements will draw further scrutiny or fade away. The CDU, in cooperation with its sister party in Bavaria, the Christian Social Union, is expected to pick a candidate for the upcoming election this spring. John Emerson, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany from 2013 to 2017, believes that Laschet is a front-runner to inherit Merkel’s office. “He’s not a sort of big charismatic person, but Germany has a history of people who started out as not being very charismatic who ended up being quite powerful and important leaders,” Emerson said. “Angela Merkel being at the top of the list.”
