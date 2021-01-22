Who’s watching what, Week 44

As in-person convenings across the country have been rendered impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizations have taken to the internet to connect with supporters and expand their reach. Since the start of the pandemic, Jewish Insider has compiled statistics, released weekly, on the webinars and online events being held across the community.

Week of January 15-21:

2,968 — Jewish Democratic Council of America, 1/17: “Democracy Wins: Celebrating the Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris” 2,931 — Jews United for Democracy and Justice and Community Advocates, Inc., 1/19: “America at a Crossroads” feat. Benjamin Ginsberg, Rick Hasen and Pam Fessler 2,621 — My Jewish Learning, 1/21: “Virtual Tour of Jewish Cuba” feat. Saul Berenthal 2,048 — Streicker Center, 1/19: “American Selfie” feat. Alexandra Pelosi 1,914 — Anti-Defamation League, 1/21: “Extremism and Political Violence in America: Current Landscape, Future Outlook” feat. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), Oren Segal and Jonathan Greenblatt 583 — Moment Magazine, 1/19: “What to do About Anti-Semitism and Racism” feat. Eric K. Ward 557 — Israel Policy Forum, 1/19: “Trump’s Legacy, Biden’s Future” feat. Aaron David Miller 438 — American Jewish University, 1/21: “It Takes More than a Village to Make a Cup of Coffee” feat. A.J. Jacobs and Rabbi Sherre Hirsch 291 — My Jewish Learning, 1/19: “Understanding the Book of Prophets, Class 2” feat. Rabbi Dorothy Richman and Rabbi Aryeh Bernstein 256 — Moment Magazine, 1/18: “Funny You Should Ask” feat. Bob Mankoff 168 — My Jewish Learning, 1/21: “Virtual Tour of Savannah’s Mickve Israel Synagogue” feat. Rabbi Robert Haas 77 — The Forward, 1/19: “Forward50” feat. Alex Goldstein, Yael Eisenstat and Kosha Dillz

All figures are verified by Jewish Insider prior to publication. To be considered for future reports, email [email protected]