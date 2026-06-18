IN THE ROOM

Wall Street titans Dimon, Schwarzman attend Versailles dinner where Trump signed Iran MOU

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon were among the high-profile invitees at a dinner in France on Wednesday during which President Donald Trump signed the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran.

After Trump signed the agreement at the dinner, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles, Schwarzman was seen applauding in video footage of the event. Dimon, who was sitting two seats down from Macron — who was beside Trump — appeared to film the moment on his phone. Afterward, Macron shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump, saying, “Great job, bravo!”

French businessman Bernard Arnault, CEO OF LVMH, was also at the event, seated next to French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Hours earlier, the Trump administration shared with journalists the official text of the memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Iran to establish a ceasefire with Iran, permanently end Israel’s war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz while ending the U.S. naval blockade and kickstart a 60-day negotiation period on the future of Iran’s nuclear program and the possibility of lifting U.S. sanctions on Tehran.