ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT

Harvard Youth Poll shows Gen Z voters view Israel, Ukraine as burden on U.S.

Only 16% of young voters view Israel as a benefit, and just 21% say the same of Ukraine

Young American adults increasingly view Israel as a burden to the United States, according to a new Harvard Youth Poll of 18- to 29-year-olds. The survey found that 46% of young Americans consider Israel to be mostly a burden to the U.S., compared to just 16% who say Israel is mostly a benefit to the U.S.

Ukraine, which has also received U.S. support in its lengthy war with Russia, was also determined to be more of a burden by young Americans, though the numbers were less striking. 31% of young Americans said Ukraine is mostly a burden, while 21% said it is mostly a benefit.

Meanwhile, Washington’s relationships with Canada, Mexico and the European Union were mostly viewed as positive.

The findings come amid several recent polls showing overall U.S. support for Israel slipping, particularly among young people. The trend has accelerated since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in 2023 and the regional wars that followed.

Early this month, a Pew Research Center poll found that 60% of Americans have a very or somewhat unfavorable opinion of Israel. That number rose to 70% among adults between ages 18 and 49.

A poll from Echelon Insights, a Republican pollster, also found major differences among both Democrats and Republicans by age group. Among Democrats under 50, Israel’s net favorability rating was -45, compared to -19 for Democrats over 50. On the Republican side, Israel’s net favorability among Republicans under 50 was +11. Among Republicans over 50, that figure jumped to +65.

In September, a New York Times survey found that 19% of 18- to 29-year-olds sympathize more with Israelis than Palestinians, while 61% said they sympathize more with Palestinians.