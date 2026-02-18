Word on the Street

Vice President JD Vance said that Iranian officials were still unwilling to acknowledge “some red lines” set by the U.S. in negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, as Axios reports that a war between the U.S. and Iran, likely with Israeli involvement, “could begin very soon”…

A week after Carrie Prejean Boller was removed from the White House Religious Liberty Commission after making stridently anti-Zionist comments at a hearing on antisemitism last week, Sameerah Munshi, a member of the commission’s advisory board, came to Prejean Boller’s defense. “It is my hope as an American that ‘America First’ prevails for Carrie and ordinary Americans over an ‘Israel First’ project bent on eroding the constitutional protections that belong to every American,” Munshi said on Monday. She remains an advisor to the commission…

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, is releasing a book later this year focused on his Christian faith…

House Democrats are mulling a forced vote to censure Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) for recent Islamophobic comments made on social media if House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) does not take action…

The New York Times does a deep dive into the fractured relationship between the Black and Jewish communities following comments by Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died yesterday, to The Washington Post in 1984 in which he referred to Jews as “Hymies” and New York City as “Hymietown”…

Thrive Capital founder Joshua Kushner announced that Thrive was closing its 10th fund, with the majority of the more than $10 billion raised going to designated growth-stage investments…

Eric Trump is investing in Israeli drone maker Xtend in a deal that will merge the Israeli company with Florida-based construction company JFB Construction — which says it already has a multimillion-dollar Pentagon contract — with plans to take the new company public…

Scotiabank dissolved its remaining 165,000 shares in Israel’s Elbit Systems, after facing activist pressure, including protests outside branches of the Canadian bank and the disruption of an awards ceremony sponsored by the bank…

A federal judge blocked the deportation of Columbia University graduate student Mohsen Mahdawi, who led anti-Israel protests at the university, citing a procedural misstep by federal attorneys who failed to certify a document that was to be used as evidence against Mahdawi…

A U.N. committee under the body’s Human Rights Council rebuked the European countries that have in recent days called for the removal of Francesca Albanese as special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, saying that the moves against Albanese, who recently came under fire for comments in which she called Israel the “common enemy” of humanity, were “vicious attacks, rooted in disinformation”…

Radio Télévision Suisse removed commentary from one of its broadcasters covering the Olympic men’s bobsled races over his remarks regarding Israeli bobsled captain AJ Edelman’s support for Israel, which the commentator described as support for “genocide,” saying that Stefan Renna’s comments “may have appeared inappropriate due to its length within the context of a sports commentary”…

A new YouGov poll commissioned by the Council for a Secure America found majority support in Syria for both U.S. engagement (65%), as well as a security arrangement with Israel (64%)…

Syria is closing the al-Hol detention camp that previously housed tens of thousands of people, including Islamic State members and their families, weeks after the Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish group that had been supported by the U.S. and had been overseeing it, withdrew amid a takeover of the region by Syrian government forces…

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, arguing that the recognition does not help any party…

Eli Sharabi’s Hostage, which recounts his 16 months in Hamas captivity, was named the book of the year at the Jewish Book Council’s National Jewish Book Awards…

Yoav Gonen, formerly a reporter at The City, is joining the office of New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin as communications director…

Jewish Currents tapped former Forward reporter Joshua Nathan-Kazis to join its staff…

Cato Institute co-founder Edward Crane, who established the libertarian think tank in 1977, died at 81…