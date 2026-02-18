Tucker sticks it to the TLV tarmac
Plus, the spread of 'Epstein class' conspiracy theorizing
👋 Good Wednesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the rise of the “Epstein class” turn of phrase that has increasingly come to describe politically and financially connected individuals with no links to the disgraced financier, and report on efforts by left-wing congressional candidates in Illinois to band together against AIPAC and pro-Israel groups. We talk to Rich Goldberg about what he characterizes as Iran’s posturing in negotiations with the U.S., and report on a call from the leading U.S. social work group denouncing efforts to expel Israel from the International Federation of Social Workers. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Josh Kushner, Eli Sharabi and Tracy-Ann Oberman.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Tucker Carlson, who has frequently railed against the U.S.-Israel relationship and Christian Zionism, is in Israel today, where he is conducting an extensive interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee. Israeli media reported that the interview is slated to take place at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, with Carlson arriving by private plane and not leaving the airport premises. Earlier this week, Huckabee, a Baptist minister, told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, “I figure instead of him talking about me, he should talk to me.”
- The International Federation of Social Workers is holding a vote today on whether to expel members of the Israeli Union of Social Workers, a day after the U.S.-based National Association of Social Workers came out against the move. More below.
- In California, the trial of the man accused of killing activist Paul Kessler during an incident at dueling pro- and anti-Israel rallies in Los Angeles a month after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks is slated to begin.
- Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is in Venezuela today for meetings with senior officials. The trip is the Qatari leader’s first since the U.S. apprehended former President Nicolás Maduro last month.
- The Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy is taking place today in Switzerland. Speakers at the daylong gathering, which is being co-sponsored by dozens of organizations, include UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, who is giving opening remarks on behalf of the sponsoring organizations, Iranian dissident writer Masih Alinejad and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights’ Brandon Silver.
- The Kigali Forum, a conference bringing together policy leaders and think tanks from the United States, Africa and Israel to discuss “the new Middle East,” is taking place today in Kigali, Rwanda. Attendees include representatives from AIPAC, the Hudson Institute, the Atlantic Council and the American Foreign Policy Council.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
After AIPAC’s super PAC suffered an embarrassing setback in this month’s New Jersey special primary election — unwittingly helping boost the fortunes of Analilia Mejia, an anti-Israel, far-left candidate, with its attacks against former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) — all eyes will be on Illinois’ upcoming primaries, and the impact of a surge in pro-Israel spending on ads in four closely watched congressional contests.
AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project, along with other outside groups boosting the fortunes of pro-Israel candidates, are betting big on four Chicago-area candidates in crowded Democratic primaries: Cook County Commissioner Donna Miller (for the seat of retiring Rep. Robin Kelly); Chicago City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin (for the seat of retiring Rep. Danny Davis); former Rep. Melissa Bean (for the seat of Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is running for Senate); and state Sen. Laura Fine (running for the seat of retiring Rep. Jan Schakowsky).
The biggest beneficiaries of outside group spending are Fine and Bean, receiving about $1.25 million apiece in air cover from Elect Chicago Women, a super PAC formed to boost their campaigns (and which appears to be a vehicle for pro-Israel supporters).
Both of those primaries, in the affluent Chicago suburbs, are developing differently.
The race to succeed Schakowsky, in a progressive-minded but notably Jewish Lakefront district, is shaping up to be the most hotly contested primary in the state. The field is similar to a lot of emerging Democratic primaries this year — one mainstream pro-Israel candidate (Fine), one harsh critic of Israel (Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss) and one all-out anti-Israel activist (social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh).
Fine, fueled by support from pro-Israel allies, raised over $1 million in the last fundraising quarter and was the first candidate to spend money on the air. That jump-start helped give her early momentum, with an internal poll from her campaign showing her tied for the lead with Biss at 21%, with Abughazeleh lagging in third place. (A subsequent internal poll released by Biss’ campaign showed Biss leading with 31%, while Fine and Abughazaleh were tied in second with 18% apiece.)
MONIKER MEANING
Anger at ‘Epstein class’ bleeds into conspiratorial finger-pointing
Since late last year, when the Justice Department began releasing millions of documents from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, the well-connected financier and sex trafficker, each day seems to bring news of yet another luminary who had a relationship with Epstein. The revelations of Epstein’s ties to elite power brokers on both the political left and right has contributed to a deepening conspiratorial mindset among the public, as people understandably question why influencers and titans of finance stayed in close touch with a man who had been convicted of sex crimes. But the legitimate outrage at the powerful people who ignored and at times enabled Epstein’s crimes has spread beyond just those who appear in the chummy emails he exchanged. It has now, in some corners, bled into conspiratorial finger-pointing on issues that have nothing to do with the ethical concerns raised in the document dump, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Part of the conversation: Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), a Silicon Valley progressive, has begun referring to this hodgepodge of people as the “Epstein class.” But usage of the term is not precise. It’s an anti-elite message, and Khanna is applying it more widely than just the people with whom Epstein had a relationship. “These people were at the Davos conferences together, they were financing the same politicians together,” Khanna said in a recent interview. “It’s all the same club. It’s a club. And they don’t want that club to be broken.” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), an anti-Trump Republican who worked with Khanna on the legislation that forced the release of the files, said last week, “This is about the Epstein class,” when asked about President Donald Trump’s efforts to unseat him in this year’s midterm election.