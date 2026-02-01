OFF GUARD

Meeks says Trump WH sidestepped congressional review on arms sale to Israel

The administration announced a $6 billion arms sale to Israel on Friday, in a move Meeks said ‘blatantly ignored long-standing Congressional prerogatives’

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, alleged on Friday that the Trump administration sidestepped standard congressional review procedures to fast-track a $6 billion arms sale to Israel.

“Just one hour before doing so, the Trump Administration informed me it would disregard Congressional oversight and years of standing practice, and immediately notify over $6 billion dollars in arms sales to Israel,” Meeks said in a statement.

Traditionally, the top members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are given advance notice of arms sales and are able to informally place holds on them before formal notification of such sales is sent to Congress. Meeks has, at times, temporarily placed such holds on sales to Israel during the war in Gaza, seeking additional information or assurances.

“Shamefully, this is now the second time the Trump Administration has blatantly ignored long-standing Congressional prerogatives while also refusing to engage Congress on critical questions about the next steps in Gaza and broader U.S.-Israel policy,” Meeks said.

He added that the administration has refused to provide the committee with briefings with White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff or other senior administration officials and failed to provide a reason for bypassing standard procedures.

“In the United States we do not have kings — we are a democracy rooted in the Constitution, governed by laws,” Meeks continued. “Our founding fathers enshrined Congress’ role first in our Constitution — in Article I. Through his actions, President Trump has again made abundantly clear his disregard for Congress as a coequal branch of government and for the American people we represent.”

He also criticized Republican colleagues for not speaking out about the Trump administration’s moves.

The sale to Israel, announced by the administration on Friday, includes dozens of Apache attack helicopters, light utility helicopters, more than 3,000 light tactical vehicles and power packs for Namer armored personnel carriers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“The proposed sale will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel’s borders, vital infrastructure, and population centers,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. “This proposed sale will increase interoperability with U.S. forces and conveys U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and armed forces modernization. Israel will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”

The Pentagon said the sale “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

The administration also notified Congress of a $9 billion sale of Patriot interceptor missiles planned to Saudi Arabia.

The weapons in question would likely not be delivered to either country for multiple years.