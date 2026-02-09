SOURCE OF SCRUTINY

Report recommends investigation of DSA for acting as a foreign agent

The Network Contagion Research Institute found that DSA trips abroad coincided with increases in the group’s promotion of U.S. adversaries’ priorities

The Network Contagion Research Institute accused the Democratic Socialists of America, in a report released in late January, of activities that may run afoul of the Foreign Agents Registration Act — alleging that the far-left group may be acting as an unregistered agent of various U.S. adversaries.

The report points to foreign trips by DSA members to Venezuela, Cuba and China which have included access to top level officials and, the report alleges, lodging, transportation and other services provided by the host governments “that may constitute in-kind benefits from foreign government-linked entities” and “participation in quasi-official functions.”

The report claims that the DSA’s foreign engagements are followed by brief upticks in the group’s promotion of U.S. adversaries’ priority issues, such as removing sanctions on Cuba and Venezuela, “consistent with campaign-style political activity rather than incidental commentary.”

The NCRI alleges that the DSA’s “pattern of conduct across multiple countries raises material questions as to whether certain political activities were undertaken with foreign support, facilitation, or expectations of continued engagement.”

Noting that the DSA itself has stated its desire to create formal partnerships with foreign governments, the report suggests that a FARA investigation could look into “whether these stated partnership goals remained aspirational or were operationalized through material coordination, facilitation, or support, and whether any resulting activities required registration or remedial compliance.”

The report acknowledges that none of the activities described “conclusively establish that DSA

or its members acted as agents of a foreign principal” but argues that the “pattern of conduct,” taken in sum, “meets the threshold for a good-faith FARA compliance inquiry.”

Adam Sohn, the co-founder of NCRI, is set to testify at a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on Tuesday on foreign influence in U.S. nonprofit organizations.