Turkey and Saudi gang up to pressure Israel
Plus, Congress questions Hezbollah disarmament delays
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on yesterday’s meeting in Riyadh between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as Saudi Arabia and Turkey clash with Israel on a range of geopolitical issues, and cover a House Foreign Affairs Committee subcommittee hearing in which experts raised concerns about Lebanon’s slow-walking of its disarmament of Hezbollah. We report on concerns by Jewish leaders in Virginia over antisemitic statements espoused by a candidate for Fairfax County GOP chair, and profile Ben Shuldiner, the new head of Seattle Public Schools. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Isaac Mizrahi, Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Matt Nosanchuk.
What We’re Watching
- White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is in the United Arab Emirates today for meetings aimed at reaching a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. Witkoff traveled to the UAE from Israel, where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday afternoon.
- The meeting between Witkoff and Netanyahu came amid increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and took place hours before a U.S. aircraft carrier shot down an approaching Iranian drone. On Tuesday evening, reports emerged that Tehran was pushing to move a meeting between Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi from Turkey to Oman.
- In Washington, First Lady Melania Trump is hosting former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel at the White House this afternoon for a private sit-down.
- Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is in Washington for a critical minerals conference hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Last night, Sa’ar convened a group of Latin American and U.S. diplomats, including the ambassadors of Argentina, Paraguay and Ecuador as well as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, White House Faith Advisor Paula White and Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL) and Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL).
- The House Foreign Affairs Committee is holding a hearing on religious freedom around the world. Sam Brownback, who served as ambassador at large for international religious freedom, is among those set to testify.
- The Muslim World League is holding an event on Capitol Hill with former Saudi Justice Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al-Issa and Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.
- The Manhattan Institute is awarding Ben Shapiro with the annual City Journal Award at a reception tonight in Palm Beach, Fla.
- The World Governments Summit continues today in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Earlier today, Tucker Carlson interviewed newly appointed Venezuelan Vice President Calixto Ortega Sánchez on the main stage. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who took the stage yesterday, told attendees that a new deal between the U.S. and Iran was “unimaginable” while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei remains in power.
- Web Summit Qatar wraps up today in Doha, Qatar. During one of yesterday’s mainstage sessions, far-left streamer Hasan Piker alleged that Israel “played a significant role in how Oct. 7 took place.” Read more from JI’s Matthew Shea here.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
Tomorrow’s New Jersey special Democratic primary election to fill Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s vacant House seat will offer an early test of AIPAC’s ability to continue showcasing its political clout. The pro-Israel group’s super PAC, in a potentially risky move, has spent over $2 million in ads attacking former Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), who has come out in favor of conditioning some aid to Israel, in hopes of electing a more reliable ally in former Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way.
The group’s ad hits Malinowski not for his views on Israel, but for a bipartisan vote in 2019 funding the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and over stock trades he made as a congressman. The ICE attacks, in particular, are expected to resonate in the affluent, center-left district. Because of his name recognition representing a neighboring district before losing reelection in 2022, Malinowski started out as the early front-runner but is taking a serious hit on the airwaves.
But complicating that strategy is the presence of a far-left, anti-Israel candidate in Analilia Mejia, who leads a progressive advocacy group and has been endorsed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Mejia has been polling in second place, according to some reports, and has a path to winning the nomination — and the seat, given the 11th Congressional District’s Democratic lean.
The race also features Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, an establishment-oriented politician — endorsed by former Gov. Phil Murphy — who has expressed consistently pro-Israel views on the campaign trail and in an interview with Jewish Insider.
Even as the political environment within the Democratic Party has shifted to the left, AIPAC isn’t backing down from its aggressive, on-offense playbook from 2024, when a number of mainstream pro-Israel Democrats backed by the group won their elections to Congress — while two of AIPAC’s most extreme opponents, former Reps. Cori Bush (D-MO) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), fell short in their reelection bids.
Given the changed intraparty mood, there was a question about whether pro-Israel groups would need to play a little more defense this election cycle, or at least refocus attention on stopping the most radical candidates with a chance of winning instead of going all-out for the most principled allies.
That’s looking — at least for now — not to be the case.
DEEPENING TIES
Riyadh and Ankara jointly condemn Jerusalem’s recognition of Somaliland, call for Israeli withdrawal from Syria
Saudi Arabia and Turkey issued a joint declaration on Tuesday pledging to expand cooperation across a wide range of defense, economic and regional security issues, signaling deepening strategic ties between the two countries and cementing a markedly improved relationship between former foes, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports.
Areas of agreement: As part of the joint statement, the two countries outlined their alignment on several regional issues, including rejecting Israel’s recognition of Somaliland and calling for an immediate Israeli withdrawal from Syria, as well as a two-state solution. The two leaders also agreed to push the U.S. toward de-escalation with Iran. The parties also agreed to “strengthen their cooperation” in areas including oil and gas and renewable energies, “building on Saudi Arabia’s massive energy investments,” the statement read.