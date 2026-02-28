Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspirac...y theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties wi...th Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional ter...ror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach t...o anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote ...next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitis...m raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embra...ce education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘...Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use ...force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel ...to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost becau...se she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relation...s ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC ...clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without sup...port from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land c...omments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooti...ng victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will rema...in welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and ...senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against... Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more securi...ty funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not c...alling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for... being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Mamdani refuses to condemn ‘Hot Girls for Zohran’ head’s pro...-Hamas, antisemitic conspiracy posts

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting

Netanyahu ‘skeptical’ about Iran deal after Trump meeting...

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leader to the U.S.

GOP senator Ted Budd calls on Qatar to extradite Hamas leade...r to the U.S.

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Two Trump religious liberty appointees joined forces in anti...-Israel push for antisemitism hearing

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Commission after antisemitism flare-up

Carrie Prejean Boller removed from WH Religious Liberty Comm...ission after antisemitism flare-up

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories, pro-Hamas content

Lander campaign operative shared Israel conspiracy theories,... pro-Hamas content

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Harmeet Dhillon says

DOJ aims to ‘dismantle’ groups behind synagogue protests, Ha...rmeet Dhillon says

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Americans, with growing safety concerns

Survey finds heightened fear of antisemitism among Jewish Am...ericans, with growing safety concerns

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, experts say

White House needs to confront limits of Hamas disarmament, e...xperts say

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

‘Bringing voice to the voiceless’: Former hostages Aviva and... Keith Siegel heal through helping others 

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing turns contentious over Israel

Trump religious liberty panel’s first antisemitism hearing t...urns contentious over Israel

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as she vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Will Democrats rally behind progressive activist Mejia as sh...e vies to represent wealthy N.J. district?

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl ad against antisemitism

Amid criticism, Kraft’s anti-hate group defends Super Bowl a...d against antisemitism

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

As speakers in Doha brand Israel as humanity’s ‘common enemy...,’ Michael Rubin hosts Qatari minister at Super Bowl lunch

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera Forum focused on defaming Israel

In Qatar, Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal headlines Al Jazeera F...orum focused on defaming Israel

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 2028 moves

AOC under Matt Duss’ foreign policy tutelage as she makes 20...28 moves

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes further spending in district

UDP says it ‘anticipated’ potential New Jersey bust, eyes fu...rther spending in district

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of antisemitism executive orders

Sen. Bill Cassidy investigating Mamdani over revocation of a...ntisemitism executive orders

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitism office upon his departure

Moshe Davis expresses concerns for future of NYC antisemitis...m office upon his departure

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

AIPAC’s bet appears to backfire in New Jersey

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks backlash

Anti-Israel ‘working group’ in NYC health agency sparks back...lash

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new security grant conditions

More than 80 bipartisan lawmakers urge DHS to roll back new ...security grant conditions

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threatening U.S. interests in North Africa

Ted Cruz takes aim at Iran-backed Polisario Front for threat...ening U.S. interests in North Africa

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Alphabet’s AI bet shows early returns under Israeli-American... CFO Anat Ashkenazi

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional White House reunion

Melania Trump hosts Keith and Aviva Siegel in emotional Whit...e House reunion

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

Israel eyeing upcoming Iran-U.S. talks with deep skepticism

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as central leadership value

New Seattle school superintendent claims tikkun olam as cent...ral leadership value

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair candidate’s antisemitism

Jewish leaders raise alarm over Fairfax County GOP chair can...didate’s antisemitism

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Hasan Piker blames Israel for Oct. 7 at Qatar’s Web Summit

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns in meeting with Jewish leaders

Saudi defense minister pushed back on realignment concerns i...n meeting with Jewish leaders

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clout as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Jewish groups appear hesitant to deploy their Washington clo...ut as the Abrahamic coalition comes under attack

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concerns about kingdom’s pivot

Graham says conversation with Saudi leaders eased his concer...ns about kingdom’s pivot

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with hate crimes

Driver who rammed Chabad Lubavitch headquarters charged with... hate crimes

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid deadlocked diplomacy

Trump amps up threats of military strike against Iran amid d...eadlocked diplomacy

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in D.C.

Jewish leaders invited to meet with Saudi Defense Minister K...halid bin Salman in D.C.

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apartheid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Contender to succeed Jasmine Crockett blasted Israeli ‘apart...heid’ in sermon on Oct. 8

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no injuries reported

Driver repeatedly crashes car into Chabad Lubavitch HQ; no i...njuries reported

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, hopes shift to ...right will push him to victory against Moskowitz

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues gets cash windfall

Anti-Israel group organizing protests outside NYC synagogues... gets cash windfall

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally, Lipstadt contends

Saudi pivot could have implications on antisemitism globally..., Lipstadt contends

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists of Jewish faculty members

Why UPenn and the federal government are battling over lists... of Jewish faculty members

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Top Michigan Democratic fundraiser shared Veterans Day post ...honoring Nazi officer grandfather

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Deni Avdija to make triumphant DC return as star NBA player

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Islamist turn

Leading Jewish organizations disturbed by Saudi Arabia’s Isl...amist turn

Quick Hits

debate night

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

Most of the leading candidates attended the candidate forum hosted by Jewish California, with the exceptions of former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Rep. Katie Porter

Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tom Steyer speaks during Jewish California Governor 2026 Candidate Forum at Skirball Cultural Center on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.

By
Gabby Deutch
February 28, 2026

As California’s gubernatorial race heats up, five leading candidates said at a forum on Thursday that they are committed to deepening the state’s partnership with Israel and fighting efforts to boycott the Jewish state. 

The candidates — Democrats Antonio Villaraigosa, a former state lawmaker and Los Angeles mayor; Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA); Tom Steyer, a billionaire businessman and former presidential candidate; and Matt Mahan, a tech entrepreneur and mayor of San Jose; along with Republican Steve Hilton, a conservative commentator who was once an advisor to former British Prime Minister David Cameron — appeared together Thursday night at a Los Angeles candidate forum hosted by Jewish California (formerly JPAC), the Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council, the Los Angeles Jewish Federation and the Skirball Cultural Center.

“I’ve been to Israel half a dozen times. I’ve been all over the region. I’ve seen the innovation in energy. I’ve seen the innovation in water technology, and of course, California should partner with Israel to meet our own energy and water needs,” Swalwell, who represents a Bay Area district, said. “I will bring back as many values and technologies from Israel that can help Californians. That’s the job of the next governor.” 

Hilton praised the business relationship between California and Israel, and said “that foundation of prosperity and cooperation is how we build a stronger future for Israel and for us here in California.”

Villaraigosa also outlined his many past trips to Israel. “I’ve been to Israel half a dozen times, including the last time three years ago, when I wasn’t in office anymore. As governor of this state, I will work with the State of Israel,” he said. 

Mahan called California’s relationship with Israel “an important one for our country and for our state.” 

“In Silicon Valley,” he continued, “I’ve lost count of how many brilliant entrepreneurs [and] investors I’ve met from Israel who have brought incredible innovation to our state. And that exchange is something we need to continue to invest in.” 

Steyer, like the other Democrats on stage, drew a line between the Israeli people and the Israeli government. 

“Are we talking about the people of Israel? Or are you talking about the administration that runs the State of Israel? As far as I can tell, Mr. Netanyahu is quite a close confidant, ally and co-believer with our president. There’s nothing about our president, literally, that I agree with,” said Steyer. “How do I feel about the people of Israel, a scrappy group of people trying to build a country, build their families, build businesses? That’s a completely different question.” 

A recent Public Policy Institute of California poll showed a crowded, closely contested race, with five candidates neck-and-neck in the all-party primary, each with 10-14% of the vote. 

Hilton led the pack with 14%, followed by former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) with 13%, and then Republican Chad Bianco, sheriff of Riverside County, with 12%. Swalwell was at 11%, with Steyer at 10%. The top two finishers face off in the November general election.

A spokesperson for Porter told Jewish Insider she could not attend due to a scheduling conflict.

“Rep. Porter spoke to Jewish California last year about her vision to address the many issues facing California as Governor, including the increase in antisemitism, and she looks forward to continuing the conversation,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Bianco did not respond to a request for comment, but SF JCRC CEO Tyler Gregory told JI he also had a scheduling conflict. Democrat Xavier Becerra, the former secretary of Health and Human Services, also did not participate. 

All five candidates at the forum on Thursday said they oppose the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. Hilton and Mahan, citing the state’s anti-BDS law, said they would push back on efforts by municipalities to boycott or divest from Israel.

“They’re illegal. I will make sure that, as governor, my attorney general, sues these cities to stop them breaking the law,” said Hilton. 

“We should push against any attempt to unwind our prohibition of it,” Mahan said of the BDS movement.

Each of the candidates also criticized how public universities in the state responded to anti-Israel and antisemitic protesters during the spring 2024 encampments. 

“I’m a proud graduate of UCLA, but I’ll tell you something, I’ve never been so embarrassed and ashamed about what I saw happen on a UC campus, and as governor, we will not tolerate that,” Villaraigosa said. “The fact that it took so long to extricate these people that tried to intimidate people and wouldn’t allow them to go to class, wear their yarmulke, was absolutely unacceptable.” 

Mahan criticized a questionnaire from a union representing thousands of professors and lecturers in the California State University system that asked candidates last year to say they would refuse donations from AIPAC and JPAC.

“That tells you how bad it has gotten. As governor I will actively call that out,” said Mahan. “One of the most powerful things the governor has is the bully pulpit, and it’s important as governor to speak directly to that divisiveness and call it out and explain that it is wrong and that we will not tolerate it in our public institutions. We also have to talk about curriculum.” 

Steyer called freedom to protest “one of the hallmarks of higher education” in the U.S., but said “when protest moves into discriminating against other students, that’s when protest is no longer acceptable.” 

Swalwell recounted a recent conversation with a friend who said his daughter had taken some schools off her college list because of fears about antisemitism.

“A metric of success for me is that Jewish California students feel safe in every California university and college,” said Swalwell. “Yes, California and our colleges have always led some of the best movements in our history. However, that does not give you license to hate, discriminate, to commit violence.”

Hilton described visiting UCLA after the encampments to speak to Jewish students and called on the other candidates in the room to bring their messaging of fighting antisemitism to other audiences, not just Jewish ones.

“It’s still going on, this sense of fear and intimidation, and we’ve got to take a stronger stance,” Hilton said. “Our elected leaders in this state aren’t quite as clear on some of these issues, and give succor to the hate and the ideology that’s causing this fear among our Jewish population. So I would like them to speak with the same strength and clarity against this ideology everywhere, not just in this audience.” 

Other questions touched on immigration, homelessness, affordability and the impact of artificial intelligence. The state’s gubernatorial primary will take place on June 2, and the top two vote-getters, irrespective of party, will advance to the general election. 

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.