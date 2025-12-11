Rep. James Walkinshaw wins warm reception from Jewish community after first few months on job

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

Columbia antisemitism task force report finds all its Middle East faculty are anti-Zionist

ADL study finds leading AI models generate extremist content after antisemitic prompts

New York state Rep. Amanda Septimo plans primary run against Rep. Ritchie Torres

New Yale Youth poll finds Gen Z fueling rise in antisemitic views

Schumer, Senate Democrats introduce resolution condemning Fuentes, Carlson

Vance’s ‘Golden Noel’ Hanukkah party

Gov. Wes Moore: ‘Maryland stands with the Israeli people’ and the Jewish community

Sen. Van Hollen attacks Maryland Jewish community liaison Ron Halber as Netanyahu ‘apologist’

Influencers, politicians, media execs flock to Qatar despite its baggage

Harmeet Dhillon declines to criticize Tucker Carlson for hosting antisemites on podcast

Jewish health-care professionals demand action against ‘anti-Zionism’ in medicine

Likely NYC council speaker Julie Menin on a collision course with Mayor-elect Mamdani

Iron Beam laser defense system to be delivered to the IDF at end of year

After uproar, Dublin shelves plan to remove Chaim Herzog’s name from park

Six months after Yaron Lischinsky’s murder, his parents reflect on Israeli Embassy staffer’s life and legacy

After Gaza war, Jewish groups chart new agenda: security, rebuilding and renewed Jewish engagement

Hungary pitches itself as model for Europe in fight against antisemitism

Bipartisan praise from lawmakers on X’s new location feature

Mamdani transition picks draw scrutiny from Jewish leaders

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum nearing decision on bid for Tommy Tuberville’s Senate seat

Trump signs executive order pledging to designate chapters of Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist orgs

New lawsuit accuses Binance of ‘knowingly’ enabling Oct. 7 terror attacks

Haley Stevens maintains support for Israel as her primary rivals battle over anti-Israel lane

Trump: ‘Final documents are being drawn’ to designate Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

Israel approves new consuls-general in San Francisco, Houston

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, anti-Israel conspiracy theorist, to resign from Congress

Two anti-Israel activists behind ‘modern-day blood libel’ display at D.C.’s Union Station

Democratic pollster, Israel advocate Mark Mellman dies

Dem lawmakers launch PAC to fight antisemitism within the party

Mamdani: Nefesh B’Nefesh event at New York synagogue promotes ‘violation of international law’

Treasury Department adds new sanctions targeting Iranian oil exports

Vance: The Republican party of Bush and Cheney isn’t coming back

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust

Raskin tempers support for MTG, after being asked about her antisemitism

Trump prioritizes Saudi partnership, leaving Abraham Accords on hold

Antisemitism envoy nominee Kaploun emphasizes need for education in Senate hearing

Booker, Goldman urge Trump to pressure Israel to crack down on West Bank settler violence, settlement expansion

Democrats raise concerns about Trump’s sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Cruz to Jewish philanthropists: Fighting antisemitism is ‘saving America’

‘Confused young groypers’: Jewish Republicans reckon with resurgent antisemitism on the right

Heritage board member resigns amid continued fallout over Tucker Carlson controversy

Rahm Emanuel warns American Jewish community is ‘on the precipice’ with shifting political winds

Trump pulls support for ‘ranting lunatic’ MTG, says he’ll endorse a primary challenger

21 House Democrats introduce Code Pink-backed resolution accusing Israel of genocide

N.J. teachers’ union fires editor after Jewish officials express concern over antisemitic posts

Crowded field of Democrats seeks to win over Jewish voters in race to succeed Nadler

Trump-MBS meeting poised to advance defense pact and F-35 deal as Israel normalization stalls

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Elon Musk’s role in the rise of right-wing antisemitism

ADL report finds pervasive antisemitism in 20 American academic associations

Israel’s neighbors have banned the Muslim Brotherhood, but Israel hasn’t. Why not?

Syrian American rabbi blesses Syrian president in Washington

Anti-AIPAC account’s co-founder is former staffer for AOC, Bush, Bowman

Jewish groups blast Torres challenger for featuring antisemitic activist in campaign launch

After Mamdani win, socialists look to challenge Democratic incumbents in NYC

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed sidesteps question on Israel’s right to exist

Bianna Golodryga and Yonit Levi confront rising antisemitism with a story for the next generation

Jewish leaders begin outreach to incoming Mamdani administration, sensitively

The influencer couple selling Syria on Capitol Hill

Cruz tells GOP: It’s time to stand up to Tucker Carlson

Jewish security leaders brace for Mamdani-era policing cuts

What New York City Jewish leaders are most worried about in a Mamdani mayoralty

The 36 hours in Washington that took hostage families from grief to gratitude

Mayor Jacob Frey wins in Minneapolis in rejection of far left

ADL launches a Mamdani monitor to track mayor-elect’s policies 

Heritage-aligned antisemitism task force threatens to sever ties if reforms not enacted

VIRGINIA VOWS

Rep. James Walkinshaw wins warm reception from Jewish community after first few months on job

Walkinshaw: ‘We have to be united. We have to be firm in our opposition to hatred in any form or opposition to antisemitism’

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) speaks during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol to oppose House bills that would undo D.C. laws and programs on Tuesday, November 18, 2025.

By
Emily Jacobs
December 11, 2025

Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) touted his history with local Jewish organizations and vowed to make combating antisemitism a priority in Congress while speaking to members of Northern Virginia’s Jewish community on Wednesday.

Walkinshaw appeared at the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington’s “Lox and Legislators” breakfast in Falls Church, Va., where he lauded attendees for helping to “build communities in ways that make our communities better and stronger for all of us,” recounted his visits to the Fairfax community’s eruv and highlighted his relationships with Congregation Olam Tikvah and the JCRC.

Walkinshaw, who won a special election in August to replace the late Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), his longtime boss, cited Alexis de Tocqueville’s Democracy in America while noting that the recent celebration of the fourth anniversary of the eruv’s opening highlighted “the quintessential Americanness of that eruv project.” An eruv is a boundary that allows observant Jews to carry items outside their homes on Shabbat, a foundational feature that makes communities accessible to religious Jews.

“The United States of America, a nation founded on the principle of religious liberty and freedom, where everyone is free to express their faith,” Walkinshaw said. “A lot of folks who remember their [de] Tocqueville, Democracy in America, from high school or college history courses. … He traveled across the country in the 1830s and was impressed by our institutions and our founding documents.”

“He [de Tocqueville] wrote that what actually made — to borrow a phrase — what made America great was our spirit of association and our ability to come together in all kinds of different ways, as faith communities, as neighborhoods, as communities,” he continued. “To solve problems together and work together to make our communities, our states, our nation even better and stronger.”

Walkinshaw expressed concern about the rise in antisemitism nationally and in Virginia, vowing to fight for an increase in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding for the next fiscal year and to urge the House Education and Workforce Committee to “take a holistic look at antisemitic incidents in school districts across the country,” something he penned a letter to Committee Chairman Tim Walberg (R-MI) about last month.

“We have to be united. We have to be firm in our opposition to hatred in any form or opposition to antisemitism,” Walkinshaw said. “We can’t allow antisemitism to be a partisan issue. We have to stand against it, Democrats and Republicans, no matter where it takes place.”

The Virginia lawmaker went on to say that “so much of what the Jewish community does in Northern Virginia, what the JCRC does across our region, is build communities in ways that make our communities better and stronger for all of us.” 

“The Fairfax eruv is an affirmation of Jewish belonging here in Northern Virginia, and in Fairfax an affirmation that Jewish people and Jewish families are welcome here and should feel safe here in Fairfax and in Northern Virginia,” he told the crowd. “We know that’s not a feeling that we can take for granted.”

Reached for comment by Jewish Insider on his outreach to Northern Virginia’s Jewish community since taking office, Walkinshaw said in a statement, “Throughout my career in Northern Virginia, I’ve worked closely with our region’s diverse communities, including the Jewish community, to advance safety, dignity, and opportunity for all.”

“As a Member of Congress, I’m proud to continue that work — advancing progressive policies, confronting all forms of hate including antisemitism, and advocating for democratic values and human rights,” his statement added.

Ron Halber, the CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, gave Walkinshaw a glowing assessment based on his job performance since taking office in September.

“I really have a very, very strong and positive feeling about Rep. Walkinshaw,” Halber told JI. “He’s incredibly thoughtful. I think he has spent a great deal of his career on Capitol Hill, and that he’s just ready for this job.”

“He’s got deep relationships in the Jewish community. I think the Jewish community overall is very, very positively disposed to him. He had a tremendous reaction, a tremendously positive reaction in that room, including from myself,” Halber continued. “I think he’s a great guy, and I think he’s going to do great things. … He’s done a lot of outreach to the Jewish community, makes himself accessible. I think we’re going to have a champion for the Jewish community with him.”

Halber went on to predict that Walkinshaw, who he described as “an excellent speaker,” could become a rising political star. “He’s young, and I think he’s going to become a leader in Congress very quickly. I think he’s very, very smart about a lot of issues,” Halber said.

