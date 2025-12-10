ON THE HILL

Homeland Security Committee Democrats push for DHS grant program accountability

After repeatedly raising concerns about slow progress, a lack of transparency and a lack of accountability for Department of Homeland Security grant programs this year, including the Nonprofit Security Grant Program, Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee introduced legislation on Tuesday that aims to put in place stricter guidelines for the management of such programs.

Reps. Tim Kennedy (D-NY) and Bennie Thompson (D-MS) are leading the DHS Grants Accountability Act, which — according to an information sheet from its sponsors — would implement new transparency measures and consistent standards for how DHS allocates grant funding, require FEMA to allow applicants at least 30 days to prepare and submit their applications and to open applications within 60 days of when funding is appropriated and mandate that FEMA award grants annually.

The legislation comes after lawmakers raised concerns about the Trump administration’s management of various DHS grant programs, including the NSGP. The application process for the 2026 NSGP allocations opened months late and on a significantly reduced timeline, and lawmakers have raised concerns about a lack of transparency from DHS and other issues with NSGP’s management this year.

“I am proud to lead legislation that makes commonsense, necessary reforms to restore fairness and predictability to FEMA’s suite of preparedness grant programs,” Kennedy said in a statement. “When local needs are placed at the forefront of these funding decisions, communities can focus on what matters most: keeping people safe.”

Thompson, the ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said the bill would “clarify congressional intent and ensure that FEMA awards grants based on need and in a timely and reliable manner” and “keep our preparedness grants consistent and transparent, giving States and local partners the stability they need to keep our communities safe.”

Without Republican support, the legislation is unlikely to move forward in the current Congress.