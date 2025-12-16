Post-Sydney, NY Dems grapple with ‘globalize the intifada
Plus, Vance draws difference between antisemitism and 'not liking Israel'
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how New York Democrats, in the wake of the Sydney attack, are addressing anti-Israel rhetoric that Jewish leaders warn encourages antisemitic violence, and report on Vice President JD Vance’s comments linking youth antisemitism to immigration and Gen Z demographics. We cover the ties between a group plotting a New Year’s terror attack in California and the recent violent protest at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple, and interview writer Izabella Tabarovsky about her new book on Soviet dissident Zionism. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Alan Garber, Steve Cohen and Stephanie Hallett.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by Jewish Insider Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik, Matthew Kassel and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re continuing to monitor the situation in Sydney, Australia. Earlier today, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that authorities believed the two gunmen had been “motivated by Islamic State ideology,” and that two homemade ISIS flags had been found in their car along with unexploded devices.
- The funeral of Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who was killed in the attacks, will take place at 11 a.m. local time tomorrow in Australia, 7 p.m. ET tonight.
- The White House is hosting its annual Hanukkah reception tonight.
- Other Hanukkah happenings in and around Washington today: Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-FL) annual Hanukkah party and the Israeli American Council Washington chapter Hanukkah party, featuring remarks by the Justice Department’s Leo Terrell.
- In New York, UJA-Federation of New York and Israel’s mission at the U.N. are holding a Hanukkah reception, while American Friends of Anu — the Museum of the Jewish People is holding its Hanukkah party, where Dr. Albert Bourla and Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis are slated to speak.
- Boston’s Vilna Shul is hosting a live taping of the Shalom Hartman Institute’s “Identity/Crisis” podcast, with host Yehuda Kurtzer in conversation with Harvard President Alan Garber.
- And in Qatar, CENTCOM is holding a daylong conference focused on the Trump administration’s proposed International Stabilization Force in Gaza.
- During a two-day state visit to Jordan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum, which convened today in Amman.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MARC ROD
The massacre in which 15 people were killed at a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday has once again brought the Jewish community’s security vulnerabilities into stark focus.
But for the American Jewish community, the prospects for much-needed help from the federal government in the form of additional Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding remain unclear.
The Senate Appropriations Committee’s homeland security subcommittee still hasn’t released a draft bill for 2026, greatly increasing the chances of a full-year continuing resolution that would keep funding for the program flat, at $274.5 million, a level that advocates and proponents on the Hill and Jewish groups say is severely insufficient. The House has passed its own version of the bill with $335 million in funding for the program.
Eric Fingerhut, the CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JI, “The events in Australia and California these past days are terrible reminders of the violent antisemitism Jewish communities face. We’ve worked to ensure that every Federation community has a professional security program and director, but at the end of the day it is the government’s responsibility to keep its citizens safe from terrorism, and that’s why it is critical to both ensure that the Nonprofit Security Grant Program is fully funded and not allowed to lapse.”
Multiple lawmakers on the committee and those who follow the NSGP funding process closely said they have little clarity on the state of play on the funding bill, including subcommittee ranking member Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), a co-chair of the Senate antisemitism task force.
SLOGAN UNDER SCRUTINY
Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric
The deadly terrorist attack during a Hanukkah celebration in Australia on Sunday is sparking a renewed debate within the Democratic Party over anti-Israel slogans including “globalize the intifada,” and whether such extreme rhetoric fuels antisemitic prejudice that can lead to violence against Jews. Some candidates and elected officials in New York City, where recent anti-Israel demonstrations have raised alarms within the largest Jewish community in the world, are tying such rhetoric directly to the carnage at Bondi Beach in Sydney — after two gunmen killed at least 15 people and wounded more than three dozen in the deadliest attack against the Jewish community in Australian history, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports.
The politics of words: Micah Lasher, a Jewish state assemblyman who is running to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), asked rhetorically in a social media post Sunday whether there was “any question” that “the spread of violence against Jews is intertwined with the social acceptability of violent rhetoric directed at Jews.” Erik Bottcher, a city councilman who is also mounting a bid for Nadler’s seat, said that in the wake of “an attack like Bondi Beach, we should be unequivocal: antisemitic violence is unacceptable, full stop. And we should also be honest that slogans like ‘globalize the intifada’ don’t advance justice, they escalate hostility and make Jewish communities feel targeted.”
Standing in solidarity: Speaking at the White House Sunday night, President Donald Trump called the shooting a “purely antisemitic attack,” and praised Ahmed al Ahmed, a Muslim man and bystander who stepped in to disarm the gunman at Bondi Beach, Jewish Insider’s Matthew Shea reports.