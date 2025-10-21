book preview

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro publishing political memoir in January

The book, titled 'Where We Keep the Light,' will discuss Shapiro’s family and faith, and details the arson attack at the governor’s residence last Passover

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, widely viewed as a likely 2028 Democratic presidential contender, plans to publish a memoir early next year.

The book, called Where We Keep the Light, is being marketed by publisher HarperCollins as an important story from “a leading voice in the Democratic Party.” For politicians with national ambitions, writing a memoir is generally seen as a stepping stone toward greater name recognition and future campaigns.

In the book, Shapiro will discuss his family and his faith, and remind “us of the faith that guides so many and that there is more that unites us as Americans than divides us.” He will write about his path toward public service and his rise through the ranks of Pennsylvania politics.

A HarperCollins press release said the book goes into detail on the arson attack at the governor’s residence during Passover in April and the period in 2024 when Vice President Kamala Harris was considering naming him her running mate, a topic about which Shapiro has shared very little publicly.

The book will be published on Jan. 27, 2026.