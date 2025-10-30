communal concern

RJC, Jewish conservatives condemn Heritage’s defense of Carlson, Fuentes

‘I am appalled, offended and disgusted that [Kevin Roberts] and Heritage would stand with Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes,’ Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks told JI

Jewish conservatives, including the CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, condemned the Heritage Foundation and its president, Kevin Roberts, for Roberts’ defense of his “close friend” Tucker Carlson amid criticism of Carlson’s friendly interview with neo-Nazi influencer Nick Fuentes and his general antisemitic and anti-Israel turn.

Roberts also declined to fully disavow Fuentes, saying that “canceling him is not the answer.”

“Watching the statements from Kevin Roberts today, as somebody who has been involved and supportive of the Heritage Foundation since I came to Washington in 1987, I am appalled, offended and disgusted that he and Heritage would stand with Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes as somehow being acceptable spokespeople within the conservative movement,” Matt Brooks, the RJC CEO, told Jewish Insider.

Brooks said that Heritage’s defense of Carlson and Fuentes “is a total abrogation of their mission and what it means to be a conservative today.”

He said that RJC has worked with Heritage in various ways over the years, particularly its foreign policy team, “but obviously there’s going to be a reassessment of our relationship with Heritage in light of this.”

Brooks said that “we’ve seen Heritage moving further in this direction,” but that he believes that it is still “well outside of the mainstream of where the conservative movement in the Republican Party is.”

“They’re becoming more like Tucker Carlson and less like Ronald Reagan. Tucker Carlson represents the Barack Obama-Bernie Sanders wing of the Republican Party,” Brooks said. “I believe that there’s still a vibrant Trump-Reagan wing of the Republican Party, and Heritage continues to position itself away from that — I think to their detriment.”

Richard Goldberg, a former Trump administration official, told JI that his “heart goes out” to Heritage staff who have “worked for years tirelessly in defense of both the United States and Israel, and in the defense of both Christians and Jews, and … certainly deserve better than this.”

Their work, he continued, “is fundamentally disconnected from the video that Kevin put out,” which is “really vile” and “filled with canards and straw men in order to try to bait opponents into some sort of imagined conflict that does not exist — I think to create such conflict.”

Goldberg said that unless Roberts plans to conduct mass firings at Heritage of those working on national security and foreign policy issues and the group’s Project Esther antisemitism program to bring the organization in line with the isolationist Quincy Institute, “there is a great deal of disconnect between what he is saying and doing and what his organization is saying and doing.”

The enemies of both America and Israel, “would like nothing more than to see this kind of messaging succeed. This is very much in line with a Marxist-Islamist ideology that really only benefits China, Russia, terrorists and their sponsors,” Goldberg argued.

“I hope we don’t allow this strain to try to break what is core to American values and core to American interests, and that’s Christians and Jews sticking together, and America and Israel sticking together,” Goldberg said.

In his video, Roberts cited comments by Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday that no other country should come “before the interest of American citizens.” Vance’s comments had come in response to an openly antisemitic question accusing Jews of persecuting Christians, a notion Vance did not directly dispute.

“I wish that Vice President Vance had answered the question differently,” Brooks told JI. “He should know — and if he doesn’t, I am sure there are a number of people who will make the information available to him — that the Israelis have not limited access to any of the Christian holy sites or persecuted Christians in Israel. In fact, things couldn’t be further from the truth.”

“It has been Israelis, since the founding of the State of Israel and even before, that have protected the Christian heritage sites, and have always talked about having Israel as the home to the three major religions and having freedom of access and freedom of religion throughout the country,” Brooks continued.

Goldberg said that Vance’s recent visit to Israel and his trips to Christian holy sites in Jerusalem were “outstanding” and “important for Christians … around the world.”

He urged Vance “not to be afraid to be very direct in shutting down Jew hate and antisemitic tropes when the appear when he is out on the stump or campaigning” — noting that TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk had a record of responding forcefully to antisemitism at his own public events. “I think it would honor Charlie to emulate that style as well.”

Noah Pollak, who is serving in the Trump administration as a senior advisor to the Department of Education, said on X, “I’m genuinely curious what Roberts and people promoting this line of innuendo think they are responding to. Did someone ask you not to be loyal to your faith and country? Who? Can you post a screenshot or something?”

Far-right influencer Laura Loomer, a close ally of President Donald Trump, claimed Roberts’ statement was part of a coordinated “psyop” to “kneecap Trump” before the 2026 midterms.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values — one of the few Jewish groups that had partnered with Heritage on combating antisemitism — said that “Heritage has chosen to vocally stand with an antisemite, call his Jewish critics a ‘[venomous] coalition,’ and slander organizations like CJV as if we were slandering Carlson rather than standing up for his victims. The consequences will be far-reaching indeed.”

Strategist and commentator David Reaboi said that it should be “obvious” to anyone who has watched Carlson’s show that his commentary on Israel and other issues goes beyond criticism to “grotesque lies and bad faith distortions” and likewise questioned what “globalists” are “preventing discussion about Israel, or (as you claim) attempting to bully others into supporting it.”

“Are we allowed to take Carlson’s ‘criticisms’ of Israel and its supporters seriously — I mean, as issues of fact to be debated or debunked?” Reaboi continued. “If so, I haven’t seen any evidence for it. All his lies and slander just go into the category of ‘his truth,’ like the leftists with whom he agrees on every foreign policy question.”

Jason Brodsky, the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran, praised the work that Heritage has done on Iran, Israel and antisemitism, but said that “this video is disappointing and lacks moral clarity” given that Carlson is “obsessed with Jews and traffics in antisemitism.”