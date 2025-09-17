Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
EXCLUSIVE

Gottheimer urges NJ Education Board to reject CAIR’s calls to cut ties with ADL

Gottheimer: ‘Now is not the time to dismiss critical resources to combat anti-Jewish bias and Holocaust distortion. Rather, educators should embrace them’

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
September 17, 2025

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) wrote to Kathy Goldenberg, the president of the New Jersey State Board of Education, on Monday urging the state to reject calls from the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations for the state’s education boards to cut ties with the Anti-Defamation League.

“This is a misguided demand aimed at undermining the work of a nonpartisan organization that has spent more than a century fighting antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, and hate in all forms,” Gottheimer wrote. “It is imperative that as you work to ensure the integrity of education for our students, that you please also work to create inclusive environments for all, regardless of background. This means rejecting any suggestion by CAIR-NJ to end any formal partnerships with the ADL.”

The CAIR-NJ effort was prompted by a National Education Association move to cut ties with the ADL, which was ultimately blocked.

“Ending this partnership would result in the elimination of educational programs and resources that not only ensure Jewish students are included and recognized, but also fight hatred and intolerance of all kinds,” the New Jersey congressman continued. “Rejecting the ADL would send the wrong message to students and communities of all backgrounds, especially Jewish and Muslim students.”

Gottheimer highlighted that the ADL provides anti-hate and Holocaust education programs to more than 100 schools across New Jersey and that the ADL’s work has included fighting Islamophobia, homophobia and anti-Asian hate.

“Now is not the time to dismiss critical resources to combat anti-Jewish bias and Holocaust distortion,” Gottheimer continued. “Rather, educators should embrace them. I urge the State Board of Education to support New Jersey schools working with the ADL to promote inclusive, fact-based education that teaches students to reject hate in all forms.”

He noted, by contrast, that CAIR-NJ’s recommendations for schools promote a skewed and selective view of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and brush off concerns about antisemitism, calling the group’s suggestions “not balanced education [but] one-sided activism.”

Gottheimer also noted that CAIR-NJ’s executive director dismissed the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel while CAIR’s director praised the attack, leading the Biden administration to cut ties with the group.

And he noted CAIR-NJ has opposed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism and New Jersey legislation codifying its use, falsely claiming that it prohibits criticism of Israel.

