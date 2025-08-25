in the hot seat

House Education Committee to investigate antisemitism at UCSF, UCLA, Illinois medical schools

Committee Chairman Tim Walberg sent letters to the three schools requesting materials on complaints of antisemitism and discussion of the issue among DEI staff

The House Committee on Education and Workforce will investigate three medical schools over their “failures to address antisemitism,” Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the chair of the committee, announced on Monday.

The three schools targeted in the probe are...