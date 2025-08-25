in the hot seat
House Education Committee to investigate antisemitism at UCSF, UCLA, Illinois medical schools
Committee Chairman Tim Walberg sent letters to the three schools requesting materials on complaints of antisemitism and discussion of the issue among DEI staff
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
The House Committee on Education and Workforce will investigate three medical schools over their “failures to address antisemitism,” Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), the chair of the committee, announced on Monday.
The three schools targeted in the probe are...
