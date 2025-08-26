the center shifts
Leading moderate House Democrat calls for ‘leveraging’ arms sales to Israel
Rep. Adam Smith, ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said he recognizes restricting offensive weapons to Israel could ‘embolden Hamas’ but it is ‘time to try something else’
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said in a statement on Tuesday that he “believe[s] it is time for the United States government to stop the sale of some offensive weapons systems to...
