Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Adelita Grijalva emerging as the favorite to succeed her lat...e father in Congress

Potential Massie challenger Aaron Reed a supporter of Israel..., Iran strikes

Gottheimer, Lawler push to provide Israel with bunker buster...s after U.S. strikes

Pentagon spokesman: Iranian nuclear program set back two yea...rs

George Mason becomes latest university under federal Title V...I investigation

Columbia’s Claire Shipman apologizes for leaked messag...es calling for removal of Jewish trustee

Ritchie Torres says he’s likely passing on New York gubernat...orial run

When Jewish pain becomes ‘political’: Therapists fired after... raising antisemitism concerns

‘Immoral’ U.N. ‘sabotaging’ food distribution, Gaza Humanita...rian Foundation chairman says

North Carolina Democratic party’s anti-Israel votes frustrat...e Jewish Democrats — and create an opportunity for Republicans 

Senate restores, revises school choice scholarship program i...n budget bill

California Democrat says anti-Israel extremism has ‘decimate...d the Democratic Party’

Acting Columbia president called for removal of Jewish board... member in texts obtained by Congress

Gillibrand apologizes to Mamdani as he formally claims NYC m...ayoral nomination

Trump administration nominates two former Hawley advisors fo...r senior Pentagon roles

Brandeis Center files complaint alleging antisemitism at Vir...ginia private school

Responding to Mamdani, Senate Democrats say ‘globalize the i...ntifada’ slogan must be condemned

Susan Rice joins Obama, Biden advisors in blasting Trump’s I...ran strike

81-year-old victim of Boulder antisemitic attack dies from w...ounds

State Department revokes visas of rappers who chanted ‘death... to the IDF’ at Glastonbury festival

Quick Hits

DUBLIN WARNING

Risch threatens economic consequences if Ireland continues ‘antisemitic path’

Ireland’s foreign minister urged the U.S. to push for the end of Gaza war at the embassy Fourth of July party; Dublin moved to ban products from Israelis in the West Bank

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Taoiseach Simon Harris speaks to the media after the first Wicklow count the day after the election on November 30, 2024 in Greystones, Ireland.

By
Lahav Harkov
July 7, 2025

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris urged the U.S. to end the war in Gaza at the American Embassy in Dublin’s Fourth of July party, days after the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), warned...

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.