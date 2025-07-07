DUBLIN WARNING
Risch threatens economic consequences if Ireland continues ‘antisemitic path’
Ireland’s foreign minister urged the U.S. to push for the end of Gaza war at the embassy Fourth of July party; Dublin moved to ban products from Israelis in the West Bank
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris urged the U.S. to end the war in Gaza at the American Embassy in Dublin’s Fourth of July party, days after the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID), warned...
Become a premium subscriber