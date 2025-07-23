MONEY MATTERS

House Appropriations Committee backs funding increase for antisemitism envoy

The report requires additional vetting for U.S. funding abroad, targeting the BDS movement and alleged U.S. support for political activity

Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee’s National Security, Department of State and Related Programs subcommittee are backing a significant increase in funding for the office of the State Department’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

The explanatory...