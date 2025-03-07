Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific cooperation program

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Eisenhower descendant, Mauthausen survivor meet at launch of... March of the Living Eisenhower Family Initiative 

Trump administration ‘insisted’ Israel vote against Ukraine ...at U.N.

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

Funding cuts

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific cooperation program

The Middle East Regional Cooperation Program had over 40 active grants allowing Israelis and Arabs to collaborate on agriculture, public health and more

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) headquarters is seen on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
March 7, 2025

The Middle East Regional Cooperation program (MERC), a long-standing grant program supporting scientific collaboration between Israel and Arab states, was among those terminated when the Trump administration abruptly shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development earlier this year, according to new whistleblower documents released by Senate Democrats.

According to a spreadsheet of terminated programs and awards shared by a whistleblower with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and released by Punchbowl News, more than $32 million in MERC grant programs have been canceled by the Trump administration.

The MERC program dates back to 1979, when it was created by Congress to contribute to Israeli-Egyptian relations following the Camp David Accords. The program grew to include Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza.

“The overall goal of the MERC Program is to promote research, scientific exchange, capacity building, and development cooperation between Israel and its regional neighbors in support of locally-developed solutions for common regional challenges and a comprehensive and lasting Middle East peace,” a notice of funding opportunity for the program reads.

The program had over 40 active grants, according to a contractor that facilitated the program, focusing on areas including agriculture, water management, public health, sustainability and conservation, and aimed to support direct collaboration between Israelis and Arabs without the need for U.S. mediation.

The cancellation of the program comes in spite of the Trump administration’s promotion of the Abraham Accords and its stated intention to pursue normalized relations between Israel and additional Arab countries.

The State Department, which has taken over responsibility for USAID and its programming, did not respond to a request for comment.

At least $58 million in programs under the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, for programs including Israeli-Palestinian cooperation on issues including nursing, mental health, technology, youth athletics and other areas, were also canceled.

At least $1 billion in humanitarian and development funding for the West Bank and Gaza is also listed as impacted by the USAID shutdown, as well as $380 million in various forms of assistance for Lebanon; $550 million primarily for food, medical, sanitation and other basic assistance in Syria; $183 million for programs in Yemen; and around $1 billion for programs including education, health and other assistance in Jordan.

Following a meeting on Wednesday with Peter Marocco, the acting USAID administrator, Senate Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee said in a joint statement that they had “more questions than answers” and that Marocco had failed to provide “thoughtful metrics, timelines or attention to U.S. national security priorities, including the health and safety of Americans” or show evidence of fraud and waste.

“What’s happening under Mr. Marocco is not reform — it is a wrecking ball that violates the law and makes our country less safe while compromising our values, creating opportunities for our adversaries and abandoning decades long partnerships,” the Democrats said.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice