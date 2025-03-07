Funding cuts

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific cooperation program

The Middle East Regional Cooperation Program had over 40 active grants allowing Israelis and Arabs to collaborate on agriculture, public health and more

The Middle East Regional Cooperation program (MERC), a long-standing grant program supporting scientific collaboration between Israel and Arab states, was among those terminated when the Trump administration abruptly shuttered the U.S. Agency for International Development earlier this year, according to new whistleblower documents released by Senate Democrats.

According to a spreadsheet of terminated programs and awards shared by a whistleblower with the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and released by Punchbowl News, more than $32 million in MERC grant programs have been canceled by the Trump administration.

The MERC program dates back to 1979, when it was created by Congress to contribute to Israeli-Egyptian relations following the Camp David Accords. The program grew to include Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, the West Bank and Gaza.

“The overall goal of the MERC Program is to promote research, scientific exchange, capacity building, and development cooperation between Israel and its regional neighbors in support of locally-developed solutions for common regional challenges and a comprehensive and lasting Middle East peace,” a notice of funding opportunity for the program reads.

The program had over 40 active grants, according to a contractor that facilitated the program, focusing on areas including agriculture, water management, public health, sustainability and conservation, and aimed to support direct collaboration between Israelis and Arabs without the need for U.S. mediation.

The cancellation of the program comes in spite of the Trump administration’s promotion of the Abraham Accords and its stated intention to pursue normalized relations between Israel and additional Arab countries.

The State Department, which has taken over responsibility for USAID and its programming, did not respond to a request for comment.

At least $58 million in programs under the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, for programs including Israeli-Palestinian cooperation on issues including nursing, mental health, technology, youth athletics and other areas, were also canceled.

At least $1 billion in humanitarian and development funding for the West Bank and Gaza is also listed as impacted by the USAID shutdown, as well as $380 million in various forms of assistance for Lebanon; $550 million primarily for food, medical, sanitation and other basic assistance in Syria; $183 million for programs in Yemen; and around $1 billion for programs including education, health and other assistance in Jordan.

Following a meeting on Wednesday with Peter Marocco, the acting USAID administrator, Senate Democrats on the Foreign Relations Committee said in a joint statement that they had “more questions than answers” and that Marocco had failed to provide “thoughtful metrics, timelines or attention to U.S. national security priorities, including the health and safety of Americans” or show evidence of fraud and waste.

“What’s happening under Mr. Marocco is not reform — it is a wrecking ball that violates the law and makes our country less safe while compromising our values, creating opportunities for our adversaries and abandoning decades long partnerships,” the Democrats said.