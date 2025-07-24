UNRWA ISSUE

Appropriations Committee Democrats criticize anti-UNRWA provisions in House funding bill

Rep. Madeleine Dean described the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a ‘death trap for starving Palestinians’

Democratic members of the House Appropriations Committee criticized Republican-led efforts to dismantle the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the House’s draft 2026 budget bill for the State Department and other foreign programs.

The exchanges underscore the...