UNRWA ISSUE
Appropriations Committee Democrats criticize anti-UNRWA provisions in House funding bill
Rep. Madeleine Dean described the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation as a ‘death trap for starving Palestinians’
DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Democratic members of the House Appropriations Committee criticized Republican-led efforts to dismantle the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the House’s draft 2026 budget bill for the State Department and other foreign programs.
The exchanges underscore the...
Become a premium subscriber