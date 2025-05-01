Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Blumenthal calls on Trump to reverse U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council dismissals

In a letter first obtained by JI, Blumenthal says the move ‘reveals a stunning contempt for the apolitical nature of Holocaust remembrance’

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Fair Share America

Sen. Richard Blumenthal speaks at a rally at the Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
May 1, 2025

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday urging him to reverse course on his decision to remove multiple members of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council appointed by former President Joe Biden.

Blumenthal wrote in the letter, first obtained by Jewish Insider, that the move “reveals a stunning contempt for the apolitical nature of Holocaust remembrance and a disturbing willingness to exploit even the memory of genocide for partisan gain.”

The Trump administration dismissed multiple Biden-appointed members of the council, which oversees the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and other Holocaust commemoration activities, on Tuesday. Among those fired were former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, former White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, former Ambassador Susan Rice, former Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, former presidential senior advisor Tom Perez and former Ambassador Alan Solomont.

Blumenthal argued that the action “makes a mockery of the very mission the museum was created to pursue,” accusing the president of “politicizing an institution created to guard against the political abuses that led to the Holocaust in the first place.”

“These dismissals are not merely symbolic. They tell the country, and the world, that even the sacred memory of six million murdered Jews is not off-limits to your culture of retribution. That you would desecrate the museum’s independence to settle political scores is a deep insult to  the survivors and their families, to the entire Jewish community, and to all communities who  look to the museum as a beacon of truth and accountability,” the Connecticut senator wrote.

He went on to note his father’s experience coming to the United States in 1935 at the age of 18 to escape Nazi persecution to explain why “the Holocaust Museum has special meaning to me, and countless other Americans, regardless of political affiliation.”

“History will remember not just the decisions we make, but the reasons behind them. And this decision – petty, vindictive, and utterly unjustifiable — will be remembered with shame and  disgrace. I urge you to reverse these firings and restore the dignity of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council before more irreparable harm is done,” Blumenthal said.

