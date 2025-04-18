First American lawmakers travel to post-Assad Syria to meet with new president

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

wheels down in damascus

First American lawmakers travel to post-Assad Syria to meet with new president

Rep. Cory Mills: ‘As we make America great again, let’s make Syria great again’

U.S. House of Representatives

Reps. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) and Cory Mills (R-FL)

By
Emily Jacobs
Marc Rod
April 18, 2025

Two House Republicans are traveling to Syria for meetings with new Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and other senior Syrian officials. Reps. Cory Mills (R-FL) and Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) are the first known American lawmakers to travel to the war-torn country and meet with al-Sharaa since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The two will also meet with Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Asaad al-Shaibani during their visit, which was organized and funded by the Syrian American Alliance for Peace and Prosperity. The delegation is not sponsored by the U.S. government.

In a video shared by the organization on Friday, taken from the plane en route to Damascus, Mills said that it will be “a real honor to be there. We look forward to having a free, democratically elected Syria, a Syria that’s going to advance forward, build trade and economic relationships with the U.S., and hopefully continue to advance. As we make America great again, let’s make Syria great again.”

According to social media posts, the two lawmakers are also set to meet with other officials from the al-Sharaa government, civil society leaders and Christian leaders. They will also visit a notorious Assad regime prison and areas destroyed in the country’s protracted civil war.

Mills, a veteran and former military contractor, has traveled to conflict zones including Afghanistan as a lawmaker and candidate, and worked to help evacuate Americans from such environments. Mills sits on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services Committees, and has frequently worked on Middle East issues, including some Syria policy legislation.

The Syrian government is seeking relief from U.S. sanctions, but the administration has not yet articulated a clear policy on the issue.

The U.S. has begun withdrawing about 600 troops from Syria as part of an effort to consolidate its operations in the country to fewer military bases with a smaller number of troops. In total, the 2,000-troop force is expected to be cut in half in the coming weeks, U.S. defense officials told reporters this week. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. has no role to play in Syria, though he has not officially pulled the remaining 1,400 troops from the country. 

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said this week that Israeli forces will remain in Syria indefinitely, citing the need to maintain security buffers along the countries’ shared border. 

The lawmakers’ visit also comes at the same time as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’ trip to Syria. Details of both delegations have been scant. Spokespeople for Mills and Stutzman’s respective offices did not respond to Jewish Insider’s request for comment on the trip.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice