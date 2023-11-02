Moskowitz, Mills push to crack down on drug used by Hamas terrorists

Following reports that some Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel on Oct. 7 were using the synthetic amphetamine Captagon, a pair of House members are introducing a resolution today calling for further action to combat proliferation of the drug.

The recreational drug has been mass-produced in Syria, including by ISIS terrorists, the Syrian government and Hezbollah, and smuggled throughout the Middle East. U.S. and Israeli officials say that the drug “was used to suppress fear and anxiety during the rampage and stimulate [terrorists’] willingness to attack, kill and, in some cases, torture, civilians,” according to Semafor. Captagon pills were reportedly recovered from the bodies of Hamas terrorists killed by Israeli forces.

The resolution by Reps. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and Cory Mills (R-FL), obtained by Jewish Insider, highlights the involvement of the Assad government in the Captagon trade, which the lawmakers say has provided over $10 billion in revenue for the Syrian regime, Hezbollah and Iranian-aligned militias.

The lawmakers call for “greater interregional and intraregional coordination to counter the proliferation of [C]aptagon” given the “absence of any formal or effective regional mechanism or platform” for countering the Captagon trade.

They urge the administration to establish an interagency Captagon task force and pursue regional law enforcement cooperation to disrupt the trade in the drug, including intelligence sharing.

“I was horrified to learn that [C]aptagon pills were found on the bodies of dead Hamas terrorists, allowing them to remain alert and restless as they slaughtered innocent men, women, and babies,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “This bipartisan proposal is a step towards cutting off this funding source [for the Syrian government and Hezbollah] and lessening Hamas’ capabilities to commit mass murder against our ally Israel again.”

Mills said, “As Israel’s strongest Western ally, the United States Government cannot turn a blind eye to how brutal dictatorships in the Middle East, like the Assad regime, are funded.”

He called Captagon “a key source of revenue” for malign actors in the Middle East and said that dismantling the trade is critical to supporting Israel’s defense.