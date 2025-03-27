take two

Sanders to force two votes on blocking arms to Israel next week

The two resolutions would impact more than $8.8 billion in weapons approved for sale to Israel

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced on Thursday that he will force a vote next week on a pair of resolutions cutting off some offensive arms sales to Israel, kicking off a repeat of his high-profile floor votes on similar measures last year that divided the Senate Democratic Caucus.

The votes will be the first test on Israel for Senate Democrats of the current term — signaling how new lawmakers who were not in the Senate last year will approach the issue, as well as how Democrats will address it while in the minority, under the Trump administration and in the wake of the collapsed cease-fire agreement in Gaza.

Sanders has filed eight joint resolutions of disapproval (JRDs) on more than $12.5 billion in weapons sales to Israel since President Donald Trump returned to office in January. The two JRDs he’ll force floor consideration on next week target sales proposed by the Trump administration that “would provide $8.8 billion in bombs and other munitions to [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s extremist government to continue its destruction of Gaza,” according to a statement released by Sanders’ office.

“Netanyahu has clearly violated U.S. and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage,” his statement read.

“The latest Trump sales provide almost $8.8 billion more in U.S. bombs and other munitions, including more than 35,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs. The United States must not continue to supply endless amounts of military aid and weaponry to the Netanyahu government,” he continued.

Sanders’ office did not immediately respond to Jewish Insider’s request for more information about which weapons systems would be impacted by the JRDs.

While Republicans currently control the Senate, the resolutions’ status as privileged allows Sanders to force a vote on them largely at will.

Sanders forced a vote on three resolutions cutting off several types of weaponry to Israel last November, when Democrats controlled the upper chamber by a 51-49 margin. In total, 19 Democrats voted to advance some or all of the three JRDs, while zero Republicans supported any of them.

Of the freshman Senate Democrats, only Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told JI last year he would have voted against Sanders’ resolutions. The remainder did not respond to requests for comment or declined to say how they would vote. All but one of the Democrats who supported the resolutions last year are still in the Senate.