Sanders to force two votes on blocking arms to Israel next week

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Huckabee set for confirmation hearing during week of March 2...4

Pro-Israel Dems needle Republicans over Heritage report on I...srael aid

McConnell blasts ongoing Trump administration staffing conce...rns following DNI fracas

Heritage Foundation report draft calls for ending U.S. aid t...o Israel

RJC says it will join Trump in backing potential primary cha...llenge to Thomas Massie

Israel, Lebanon agree to begin U.S.-mediated talks on border... disputes and prisoners

White House offers legal justification for deportation of Co...lumbia protest leader

Cuomo declines to weigh in on ICE arrest of anti-Israel Colu...mbia activist

Israeli FM: Alawite massacre shows Israel took the right app...roach to Syria

Israel asks for clarifications after Boehler’s Hamas ‘...nice guys’ comment

Amazon workers equate release of ex-hostage Sasha Troufanov ...with terrorists’ release

Sen. Rick Scott reintroduces bill to expand Title VI and inc...rease penalties for violating universities

Canceled USAID grants include Israel-Gulf scientific coopera...tion program

Joe Rogan invites antisemitic conspiracy theorists into the ...mainstream

Grammy-winning DJ, producer sends racial slurs to Ritchie To...rres over Israel support

Colby says nuclear Iran an ‘existential danger’ to the U.S.,... backpedaling on past views

Trump threatens to slash federal funding of universities ove...r ‘illegal’ protests

Witness list for Senate antisemitism hearing draws from wide... array of backgrounds

Board member of anti-Israel teachers’ union is member of Ame...rican Communist Party

Second annual ADL report card shows modest improvement in ca...mpus antisemitism climate

One of Israel’s best-known journalists sets her sights on un...derstanding American Jews

Cuomo calls for NYC to lead the fight against global antisem...itism in kickoff speech

Rep. Craig Goldman says he’ll lean in on any opportunity to ...support Israel, promote Middle East peace

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsbu...rgh BDS bid

Stuck in a ‘campaign between wars,’ Israel lost sight of its... enemy, IDF probe finds

JLens launches pro-Israel fund on New York Stock Exchange

Washington coalesces around cautious sanctions relief for ne...w Syrian government

With Dermer, Netanyahu seeks a negotiator he can trust

Kraft explains Snoop Dogg-Tom Brady Super Bowl ad 

Quick Hits

take two

Sanders to force two votes on blocking arms to Israel next week

The two resolutions would impact more than $8.8 billion in weapons approved for sale to Israel

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on October 18, 2023 in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
March 27, 2025

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced on Thursday that he will force a vote next week on a pair of resolutions cutting off some offensive arms sales to Israel, kicking off a repeat of his high-profile floor votes on similar measures last year that divided the Senate Democratic Caucus

The votes will be the first test on Israel for Senate Democrats of the current term — signaling how new lawmakers who were not in the Senate last year will approach the issue, as well as how Democrats will address it while in the minority, under the Trump administration and in the wake of the collapsed cease-fire agreement in Gaza. 

Sanders has filed eight joint resolutions of disapproval (JRDs) on more than $12.5 billion in weapons sales to Israel since President Donald Trump returned to office in January. The two JRDs he’ll force floor consideration on next week target sales proposed by the Trump administration that “would provide $8.8 billion in bombs and other munitions to [Israeli] Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s extremist government to continue its destruction of Gaza,” according to a statement released by Sanders’ office. 

“Netanyahu has clearly violated U.S. and international law in this brutal war, and we must end our complicity in the carnage,” his statement read.

“The latest Trump sales provide almost $8.8 billion more in U.S. bombs and other munitions, including more than 35,000 massive 2,000-pound bombs. The United States must not continue to supply endless amounts of military aid and weaponry to the Netanyahu government,” he continued. 

Sanders’ office did not immediately respond to Jewish Insider’s request for more information about which weapons systems would be impacted by the JRDs. 

While Republicans currently control the Senate, the resolutions’ status as privileged allows Sanders to force a vote on them largely at will.

Sanders forced a vote on three resolutions cutting off several types of weaponry to Israel last November, when Democrats controlled the upper chamber by a 51-49 margin. In total, 19 Democrats voted to advance some or all of the three JRDs, while zero Republicans supported any of them.

Of the freshman Senate Democrats, only Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) told JI last year he would have voted against Sanders’ resolutions. The remainder did not respond to requests for comment or declined to say how they would vote.  All but one of the Democrats who supported the resolutions last year are still in the Senate.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice