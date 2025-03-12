Bernie Sanders introduces more resolutions opposing Israel aid, plans to seek votes

The latest effort seeks to block an additional tranche of aid totaling around $4 billion

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) introduced an additional set of four resolutions to cut off various weapons sales to Israel this week, in addition to the four he already introduced earlier this year.

The latest resolutions, a Sanders spokesperson told Jewish Insider, relate to a series of sales announced by the Trump administration on Feb. 28 of bombs, armored bulldozers and bomb guidance kits, totaling around $4 billion.

Sanders previously introduced resolutions to block separate shipments and transfers of around $8.56 billion in arms.

The Sanders spokesperson confirmed that he plans to demand full Senate votes on the resolutions, but that he hasn’t yet decided when he will call those votes. The resolutions are privileged, meaning that he can largely force votes on them at will, without backing from Senate leadership on either side of the aisle.

A group of progressive House members introduced companion legislation to the first four resolutions that Sanders introduced last month.