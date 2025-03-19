Old testament tale

Amazon hit series ‘House of David’ portrays biblical King David as an ‘underdog’ with a ‘message of resilience’

American culture these days is awash with stories of succession (the Murdoch empire), family drama (the Kennedys) and power (President Donald Trump on social media donning a kingly crown). Now comes a biblical tale to rival today’s news cycle — the coming-of-age story of King David — an “underdog” who comes to rule over the “House of David.”

The show’s creators, Christian filmmakers Jon Gunn and Jon Erwin, attribute the success of the series — which has become the No. 2 most-watched on Prime Video since the eight-episode season premiered on Feb. 27 — to the lessons King David’s story imparts to audiences about dealing with political rivalries and international conflicts.

“Story is everything. ‘House of David’ brings to life one of the most compelling, dramatic and human stories in all of history — the rise of an underdog. I think audiences connect with that,” Gunn, the show’s executive producer, co-director and co-writer, told Jewish Insider.

“David’s story is timeless. He was a warrior, a poet, a flawed leader, a man after God’s own heart — yet deeply human. His rise, his failures and his redemption all speak to the weight of power,” said Gunn, who previously collaborated with Erwin on the 2023 faith-based film “Jesus Revolution.” The duo says they were inspired by shows such as “Game of Thrones” while creating their newest series.

In an effort to ensure accuracy in the retelling of the Old Testament tale, Jewish religious consultant Jenn Levine was brought onto the production team. Costumes and sets were crafted to be historically authentic, according to Levine, who told JI that the “entire production design team was so thoughtful and detail-oriented in their research and it shows in every scene … Their respect for and appreciation of Jewish history is evident in every garment and set they created.”

The writers also consulted with Levine for recommendations on Tehillim (Psalms) that would match Jewish rituals or fit the theme of a scene. “My jaw dropped when I heard the music for the first time,” Levine told JI. “The music team brought the words to life with such moving arrangements.”

“As other recent television hits have shown, there is always an appetite for stories of interpersonal conflict pitted against the backdrop of the succession of kingdoms and multibillion-dollar corporations alike,” Levine said. “To pair that with the opportunity to showcase how a man could rise from being hated to becoming beloved of his people and God is not just relevant to wide audiences, but can inspire them with the message of resilience that is particularly needed in these trying times.”

Despite the show’s quick, wide-reaching popularity, Jewish audiences have appeared slower to catch on — with little publicity among Jewish press so far.

But Gunn is hopeful that will change.

“David is central to Jewish history and identity,” he said. “Perhaps it is just a matter of time as more people discover the series. Our hope is that as word spreads, more voices from across different faith and cultural backgrounds will join the conversation.”

Levine attributed today’s “packed” Jewish news cycle to media not immediately diving into the series’ release. “I’m excited for more Jews to connect with it as word-of-mouth continues to build,” she told JI. “The feedback within the Jewish community so far has been exceedingly complimentary. People have noticed the attention to detail and even the show’s utilization of more obscure Jewish texts such as the Midrash in building storylines to positive effect.”

Bringing the biblical characters to life is an international cast made up of both well-known and up-and-coming Israeli actors, including Ayelet Zurer in the role of ambitious Queen Ahinoam and Yali Topol Margalith (granddaughter of Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor who played Tevye in numerous adaptations of “Fiddler on the Roof”) as the misunderstood Princess Mirab. The show also features several Arab cast members, most notably Egyptian-American actor Michael Iskander, who plays David.

Gunn and Erwin made several artistic adaptations to the biblical story. For example, “House of David” is set against the picturesque backdrop of Greece — rather than ancient Israel — which Gunn said allowed for “ancient landscapes, architecture and production resources.” Viewers have also pointed out that David, who according to lore had red hair, is portrayed by dark-haired newcomer Iskander.

Gunn said there will be more biblical-based docudramas to come.



“We are just getting started,” he said. “There are so many powerful stories to tell.”